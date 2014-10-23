Best Dividend Stocks
Windstream Corp

Stock

WIN

Price as of:

$0.34 +0.01 +3.03%

Industry

Telecom Services Domestic

i
Windstream Corp(WIN) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Windstream Corp by scrolling below.
Windstream Corp (WIN)

WIN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

WIN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,787,500

Open Price

$0.31

Day's Range

$0.3 - $0.39

Previous Close

$0.33

52 week low / high

$0.27 - $9.18

Percent off 52 week high

-96.30%

WIN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WIN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

WIN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WIN

Metric

WIN Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

WIN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

WIN

News
WIN

Research
WIN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WIN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for WIN

WIN

Dividend History

There are no payout history for WIN

WIN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Windstream Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WIN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Telecom Services Domestic

Windstream Corporation (WIN), also known as Windstream Communications, is a provider of advanced communication and technology services to businesses across the United States. Some services provided are broadband, virtual servers, managed firewall, data storage, and cloud-based voice systems. Founded in 2006 and based out of Little Rock, Arkansas, the company also provides residential broadband, voice, and video services to consumers in rural areas in its coverage zone. Windstream has suffered in recent years from losses in consumer voice lines, amid competition from cable companies, wireless carriers, and providers using other emerging technologies. Windstream's dividend has not changed since 2007, and the company has paid out $1.00 annually. Windstream's main revenues today are driven from demand for business communication services as well as data center services. Windstream's current payout ratio is 333%, and it does not appear to have a sustainable dividend.

