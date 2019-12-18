Best Dividend Stocks
Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc

Stock

ALSK

Price as of:

$1.78 -0.01 -0.56%

Industry

Telecom Services Domestic

/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Telecom Services Domestic /

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc (ALSK)

ALSK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


ALSK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

20,454

Open Price

$1.8

Day's Range

$1.78 - $1.81

Previous Close

$1.79

52 week low / high

$1.37 - $2.1

Percent off 52 week high

-15.24%

ALSK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ALSK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ALSK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ALSK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2012-09-26

$0.05

2012-06-27

$0.05

2012-03-28

$0.05

2011-12-28

$0.05

2011-09-28

$0.215

2011-06-28

$0.215

2011-03-29

$0.215

2010-12-29

$0.215

2010-09-28

$0.215

2010-06-28

$0.215

2010-03-29

$0.215

2009-12-29

$0.215

2009-09-28

$0.215

2009-06-26

$0.215

2009-03-27

$0.215

2008-12-29

$0.215

2008-09-26

$0.215

2008-06-26

$0.215

2008-03-27

$0.215

2007-12-27

$0.215

2007-09-26

$0.215

2007-06-27

$0.215

2007-03-28

$0.215

2006-12-27

$0.215

2006-09-27

$0.215

2006-06-28

$0.215

2006-03-29

$0.215

2005-12-28

$0.2

2005-09-28

$0.2

2005-06-28

$0.2

2005-03-29

$0.2

2004-12-29

$0.185

ALSK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ALSK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ALSK

Metric

ALSK Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ALSK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

ALSK

ALSK

ALSK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ALSK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

ALSK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-09-19

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-06-14

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-12-19

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2011-06-20

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2011-03-21

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2010-12-16

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2010-09-21

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2010-06-14

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2010-03-22

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2009-12-15

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2009-09-21

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2009-06-16

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2008-12-16

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2008-09-15

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2008-06-13

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2008-03-14

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-12-17

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-09-18

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-06-20

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-03-21

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-09-15

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-06-21

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-02-23

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-11-29

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-09-16

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-06-14

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-03-21

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2004-10-28

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-19

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ALSK

ALSK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Telecom Services Domestic

No company description available.

