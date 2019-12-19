Best Dividend Stocks
ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd ADR

Stock

ASX

Price as of:

$5.57 -0.06 -1.07%

Industry

Semiconductor Equipment And Materials

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd ADR (ASX)

ASX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ASX DARS™ Rating

ASX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

168,374

Open Price

$5.64

Day's Range

$5.54 - $5.64

Previous Close

$5.63

52 week low / high

$3.46 - $5.7

Percent off 52 week high

-2.28%

ASX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ASX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ASX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ASX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ASX's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-08-09

$0.162591

2016-08-15

$0.183114

2015-08-10

$0.226773

2014-08-13

$0.150908

2013-07-30

$0.120535

2012-08-20

$0.068472

2011-08-12

$0.06773

2010-07-27

$0.033673

2009-07-27

$0.0454929

2008-08-13

$0.1725642

2007-08-20

$0.1387808

1997-09-05

$0.21

1997-06-04

$0.21

1997-03-04

$0.21

1996-11-25

$0.21

1996-08-23

$0.21

ASX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ASX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ASX

Metric

ASX Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ASX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

ASX

News
ASX

Research
ASX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ASX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

1997

1996

ASX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1626

Unknown

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1831

Unknown

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-09-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2268

Unknown

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-09-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1509

Unknown

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1205

Unknown

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-09-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0685

Unknown

2012-08-20

2012-08-22

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0677

Unknown

2011-08-12

2011-08-16

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0337

Unknown

2010-07-27

2010-07-29

2010-09-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0455

Unknown

2009-07-27

2009-07-29

2009-09-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1726

Unknown

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1388

Unknown

2007-08-20

2007-08-22

2007-09-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2100

1997-08-26

1997-09-05

1997-09-09

1997-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1997-05-20

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1997-02-19

1997-03-04

1997-03-06

1997-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-11-20

1996-11-25

1996-11-27

1996-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-08-06

1996-08-23

1996-08-27

1996-09-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ASX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Semiconductor Equipment And Materials

No company description available.

