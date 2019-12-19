Best Dividend Stocks
FRONTEO Inc

Stock

FTEO

Price as of:

$6.25 +0.67 +12.01%

Industry

Information Technology Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Information Technology Services /

FRONTEO Inc (FTEO)

FTEO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.99%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.06

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

8.48%

EPS $0.65

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FTEO DARS™ Rating

FTEO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,307

Open Price

$6.24

Day's Range

$6.24 - $6.25

Previous Close

$5.58

52 week low / high

$4.38 - $15.25

Percent off 52 week high

-59.02%

FTEO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FTEO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FTEO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FTEO

Metric

FTEO Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FTEO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

FTEO

News
FTEO

Research
FTEO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FTEO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

FTEO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0553

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-07-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-07-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Annual

FTEO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Information Technology Services

No company description available.

X