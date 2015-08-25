Best Dividend Stocks
DST Systems, Inc.

Stock

DST

Price as of:

$83.99 +0.32 +0.38%

Industry

Information And Delivery Services

DST Systems, Inc. (DST) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for DST Systems, Inc. by scrolling below.
DST Systems, Inc. (DST)

DST Systems, Inc. (DST)

DST

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $4.66

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DST DARS™ Rating

DST

Daily Snapshot

Price

$83.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,930,200

Open Price

$83.9

Day's Range

$83.9 - $84.01

Previous Close

$83.67

52 week low / high

$50.22 - $84.48

Percent off 52 week high

-0.58%

DST

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DST has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

DST

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DST

Metric

DST Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

DST

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

DST

DST

DST

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DST

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for DST

DST

Dividend History

There are no payout history for DST

DST

Investor Resources

Learn more about DST Systems, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DST

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Information And Delivery Services

DST Systems (DST) - This company provides information processing, and computer software services and products. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Output Solutions. The Financial Services segment offers proprietary software systems comprising mutual fund shareowner, subaccount, and unit trust recordkeeping systems for the U.S. and international mutual fund companies; a defined-contribution participant recordkeeping system for the U.S. retirement plan market; investment management systems to the U.S. and international investment managers, and fund accountants; a business process management and customer contact system for mutual funds, insurance companies, brokerage firms, banks, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, cable television operators, and mortgage servicing organizations; healthcare claims administration processing systems and services to healthcare payers, third party administrators, and medical practice groups; and pharmacy claims processing systems to healthcare plans, insurance companies, third party administrators, and pharmacy benefit managers. The Output Solutions segment provides single source, integrated print and electronic statement, and billing output solutions, as well as statement and bill production, marketing and personalization services, postal optimization, and electronic presentment, payment, and distribution solutions. The company also owns and operates real estate properties, as well as has investments in equity securities, private equity funds, and other financial interests. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

