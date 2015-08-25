DST Systems (DST) - This company provides information processing, and computer software services and products. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Output Solutions. The Financial Services segment offers proprietary software systems comprising mutual fund shareowner, subaccount, and unit trust recordkeeping systems for the U.S. and international mutual fund companies; a defined-contribution participant recordkeeping system for the U.S. retirement plan market; investment management systems to the U.S. and international investment managers, and fund accountants; a business process management and customer contact system for mutual funds, insurance companies, brokerage firms, banks, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, cable television operators, and mortgage servicing organizations; healthcare claims administration processing systems and services to healthcare payers, third party administrators, and medical practice groups; and pharmacy claims processing systems to healthcare plans, insurance companies, third party administrators, and pharmacy benefit managers. The Output Solutions segment provides single source, integrated print and electronic statement, and billing output solutions, as well as statement and bill production, marketing and personalization services, postal optimization, and electronic presentment, payment, and distribution solutions. The company also owns and operates real estate properties, as well as has investments in equity securities, private equity funds, and other financial interests. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.