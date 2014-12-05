Best Dividend Stocks
Sony Corp American Dep Shs

Stock

SNE

Price as of:

$68.08 +0.18 +0.27%

Industry

Diversified Electronics

Sony Corp American Dep Shs (SNE)

Sony Corp American Dep Shs (SNE)

SNE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $4.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SNE DARS™ Rating

SNE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

601,400

Open Price

$67.81

Day's Range

$67.6 - $68.17

Previous Close

$67.9

52 week low / high

$41.91 - $68.47

Percent off 52 week high

-0.57%

SNE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SNE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SNE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SNE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2008-09-25

$0.212607

2007-09-26

$0.112632

2007-03-28

$0.102358

2006-09-27

$0.107777

2006-03-28

$0.101369

2005-09-27

$0.0963

2005-03-28

$0.10689

2004-09-27

$0.11273

2004-03-26

$0.105

2000-03-28

$0.1967

1999-09-27

$0.1021

1999-03-26

$0.0871

1998-09-25

$0.08605

1998-03-26

$0.10375

1997-09-25

$0.0817

1997-03-25

$0.11115

SNE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SNE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SNE

Metric

SNE Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SNE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

27.36%

36.49%

3years

SNE

News
SNE

Research
SNE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SNE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2000

1999

1998

1997

SNE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1838

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1828

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1318

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1375

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1111

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0913

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0879

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0901

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0809

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1219

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1212

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1246

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1518

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1570

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1608

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1556

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1484

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1355

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1438

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1301

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2126

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1192

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1126

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1024

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1078

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1014

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0963

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1069

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1127

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1050

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1967

Unknown

2000-03-28

2000-03-30

2000-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1021

Unknown

1999-09-27

1999-09-29

1999-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0871

Unknown

1999-03-26

1999-03-30

1999-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0861

Unknown

1998-09-25

1998-09-29

1998-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1038

Unknown

1998-03-26

1998-03-30

1998-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0817

Unknown

1997-09-25

1997-09-29

1997-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1112

Unknown

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SNE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Electronics

Sony Corp. is a Japanese conglomerate that has interests in electronics, games, music, movies, and financial services. In recent years, Sony has faced increasing competition from mobile developers in the electronics and games space and has seen profits fall as a result. Sony relies on its ability to constantly bring new products to market and its research and development teams to yield innovation in changing consumer landscapes. In 2012, Sony acquired EMI Music Publishing for $2.2 billion. Sony has been paying dividends since 1993 and has cut its dividend significantly since 2010. In 2011, Sony removed its dividend and reinstated it in 2012. Sony pays its dividends semi-annually.

