RF Industries Ltd.

Stock

RFIL

Price as of:

$5.86 -0.03 -0.51%

Industry

Diversified Electronics

/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Diversified Electronics /

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL)

RFIL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.39%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RFIL DARS™ Rating

RFIL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,700

Open Price

$5.94

Day's Range

$5.85 - $5.99

Previous Close

$5.89

52 week low / high

$5.14 - $8.89

Percent off 52 week high

-34.08%

RFIL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0200

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0200

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade RFIL's Upcoming Dividend

RFIL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RFIL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.02

2019-09-27

$0.02

2019-06-27

$0.02

2019-03-28

$0.02

2018-12-28

$0.02

2018-09-27

$0.02

2018-06-28

$0.02

2018-03-28

$0.02

2017-12-28

$0.02

2017-09-28

$0.02

2017-06-28

$0.02

2017-03-29

$0.02

2016-12-28

$0.02

2016-09-28

$0.02

2016-06-28

$0.02

2016-03-29

$0.02

2015-12-29

$0.07

2015-09-28

$0.07

2015-06-26

$0.07

2015-03-27

$0.07

2014-12-29

$0.07

2014-09-26

$0.07

2014-06-26

$0.07

2014-03-27

$0.07

2013-12-27

$0.07

2013-09-26

$0.07

2013-06-26

$0.07

2012-09-26

$0.05

2012-06-27

$0.05

2012-03-28

$0.05

2011-12-28

$0.05

2011-09-28

$0.05

2011-06-28

$0.025

2011-03-29

$0.02

2010-12-29

$0.015

2010-09-28

$0.015

2008-12-29

$0.015

2008-09-26

$0.015

2008-06-26

$0.015

2008-03-27

$0.015

2008-02-01

$0.015

2007-09-26

$0.01

2007-06-27

$0.01

2007-03-28

$0.01

RFIL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RFIL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RFIL Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

RFIL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

RFIL

RFIL

RFIL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RFIL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

RFIL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0200

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2019-09-10

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2019-06-10

2019-06-27

2019-06-30

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2019-03-08

2019-03-28

2019-03-31

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-12-18

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-09-06

2018-09-27

2018-09-30

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-06-06

2018-06-28

2018-06-30

2018-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-03-09

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

2017-12-31

2018-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-09-08

2017-09-28

2017-09-30

2017-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-06-09

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-03-09

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-12-09

2016-12-28

2016-12-31

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-09-08

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-06-08

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-03-03

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-09-08

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-06-09

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-03-12

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-11-20

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-09-05

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-06-09

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-03-10

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-12-12

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-09-10

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-06-10

2013-06-26

2013-06-30

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-09-10

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-06-07

2012-06-27

2012-06-30

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-03-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-12-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-07-21

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-06-07

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-02-11

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2010-12-15

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2010-09-03

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2008-12-19

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2008-09-11

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2008-06-13

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2008-03-12

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2008-01-24

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-09-17

2007-09-26

2007-09-30

2007-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-06-01

2007-06-27

2007-06-30

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-03-23

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

RFIL

Investor Resources

Learn more about RF Industries Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RFIL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Electronics

No company description available.

