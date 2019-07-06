Best Dividend Stocks
Stock

Price as of:

$5.21 +0.03 +0.58%

Industry

Diversified Communication Services

Telecom Italia SPA ADR Sponsored Repstg Svgs Shs(TI-A) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Telecom Italia SPA ADR Sponsored Repstg Svgs Shs by scrolling below.
Telecom Italia SPA ADR Sponsored Repstg Svgs Shs (TI-A)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

35,500

Open Price

$5.15

Day's Range

$5.14 - $5.21

Previous Close

$5.18

52 week low / high

$4.34 - $6.82

Percent off 52 week high

-23.61%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TI-A has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TI-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-24

$0.231034

2018-06-18

$0.235185

2017-06-16

$0.226496

2016-06-17

$0.311877

2015-06-19

$0.227289

2014-04-22

$0.366301

2013-04-22

$0.322127

2012-05-21

$0.542332

2011-04-18

$0.878516

2010-05-24

$0.652883

2009-04-20

$0.695102

2008-04-21

$1.245733

2007-04-23

$1.795578

2006-04-24

$1.639803

TI-A's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TI-A

Metric

TI-A Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

1years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2310

Unknown

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2352

Unknown

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2265

Unknown

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3119

Unknown

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2273

Unknown

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3663

Unknown

2014-04-22

2014-04-24

2014-05-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3221

Unknown

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-05-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5423

Unknown

2012-05-21

2012-05-23

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8785

Unknown

2011-04-18

2011-04-20

2011-04-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6529

Unknown

2010-05-24

2010-05-26

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6951

Unknown

2009-04-20

2009-04-22

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2457

Unknown

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-05-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.7956

Unknown

2007-04-23

2007-04-25

2007-05-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.6398

Unknown

2006-04-24

2006-04-26

2006-05-04

Income

Regular

Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Communication Services

No company description available.

X