$5.63 -0.22 -3.76%

Diversified Communication Services

Earthlink, Inc.(ELNK) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Earthlink, Inc. by scrolling below.
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.38

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ELNK DARS™ Rating

ELNK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,604,800

Open Price

$5.81

Day's Range

$5.63 - $5.85

Previous Close

$5.85

52 week low / high

$4.85 - $7.05

Percent off 52 week high

-20.14%

ELNK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ELNK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ELNK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ELNK

Metric

ELNK Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ELNK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

ELNK

ELNK

ELNK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ELNK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for ELNK

ELNK

Dividend History

There are no payout history for ELNK

ELNK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Earthlink, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ELNK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Communication Services

Earthlink (ELNK) - The company provides Internet access and related value-added services to individual and business customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Services and Business Services. The Consumer Services segment offers narrowband access comprising premium dial-up Internet access and value dial-up Internet access; broadband access that provides high speed Internet connection using a modem across an existing home phone line or cable connection; voice-over-Internet protocol that offers voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and E911 service under various plans; and value-added services that include products for protection, communication, and performance, such as security products, email, home networking, email storage, and Internet call waiting. The Business Services segment provides secure IP-based networks, including virtual private networks (VPN) and CPE-based VPNs; high-speed and dial-up Internet access for business customers; and wholesale services comprising network services to communications carriers. This segment also leases server space and provides Web hosting services that enable customers to build and maintain an online presence, including domain names, storage, mailboxes, software tools to build Web sites, e-commerce applications, and 24/7 customer support. In addition, the Business Services segment offers other services, such as installation programs, managed network services, remote access, and disaster recovery services. EarthLink primarily sells its products and services to telecommunications carriers and network resellers through direct sales force, telephone, Web sales groups, search engine marketing, affinity marketing partners, resellers, sales agents, referral partners, and marketing alliances. The company has strategic marketing alliance with Time Warner Cable Inc. and Bright House Networks. EarthLink was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

