Earthlink (ELNK) - The company provides Internet access and related value-added services to individual and business customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Services and Business Services. The Consumer Services segment offers narrowband access comprising premium dial-up Internet access and value dial-up Internet access; broadband access that provides high speed Internet connection using a modem across an existing home phone line or cable connection; voice-over-Internet protocol that offers voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and E911 service under various plans; and value-added services that include products for protection, communication, and performance, such as security products, email, home networking, email storage, and Internet call waiting. The Business Services segment provides secure IP-based networks, including virtual private networks (VPN) and CPE-based VPNs; high-speed and dial-up Internet access for business customers; and wholesale services comprising network services to communications carriers. This segment also leases server space and provides Web hosting services that enable customers to build and maintain an online presence, including domain names, storage, mailboxes, software tools to build Web sites, e-commerce applications, and 24/7 customer support. In addition, the Business Services segment offers other services, such as installation programs, managed network services, remote access, and disaster recovery services. EarthLink primarily sells its products and services to telecommunications carriers and network resellers through direct sales force, telephone, Web sales groups, search engine marketing, affinity marketing partners, resellers, sales agents, referral partners, and marketing alliances. The company has strategic marketing alliance with Time Warner Cable Inc. and Bright House Networks. EarthLink was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.