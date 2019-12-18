Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Astro-Med, Inc. Com.

Stock

ALOT

Price as of:

$13.65 +0.06 +0.44%

Industry

Computer Peripherals

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Computer Peripherals /

Astro-Med, Inc. Com. (ALOT)

ALOT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.06%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

52.83%

EPS $0.53

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ALOT DARS™ Rating

ALOT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

19,248

Open Price

$13.65

Day's Range

$13.55 - $13.7

Previous Close

$13.59

52 week low / high

$13.4 - $27.96

Percent off 52 week high

-51.18%

ALOT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ALOT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ALOT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ALOT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ALOT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.07

2019-09-13

$0.07

2019-06-14

$0.07

2019-03-27

$0.07

2018-12-13

$0.07

2018-09-13

$0.07

2018-06-14

$0.07

2018-03-21

$0.07

2017-12-12

$0.07

2017-09-14

$0.07

2017-06-07

$0.07

2017-03-21

$0.07

2016-12-12

$0.07

2016-09-14

$0.07

2016-06-08

$0.07

2016-03-09

$0.07

2015-12-16

$0.07

2015-09-09

$0.07

2015-06-10

$0.07

2015-03-11

$0.07

2014-12-17

$0.07

2014-09-10

$0.07

2014-06-11

$0.07

2014-03-12

$0.07

2013-12-11

$0.07

2013-09-11

$0.07

2013-06-12

$0.07

2013-03-13

$0.07

2012-12-05

$0.07

2012-09-12

$0.07

2012-06-13

$0.07

2012-03-14

$0.07

2011-12-07

$0.07

2011-09-14

$0.07

2011-06-08

$0.07

2011-03-16

$0.07

2010-12-08

$0.07

2010-09-08

$0.07

2010-06-09

$0.07

2010-03-17

$0.07

2009-12-09

$0.06

2009-09-09

$0.06

2009-06-10

$0.06

2009-03-18

$0.06

2008-12-10

$0.06

2008-09-10

$0.06

2008-06-11

$0.06

2008-03-18

$0.06

2007-12-12

$0.05

2007-09-05

$0.05

2007-06-13

$0.05

2007-03-21

$0.05

2006-12-06

$0.05

2006-09-06

$0.05

2006-06-14

$0.04

2006-03-22

$0.04

2005-12-07

$0.032

2005-09-07

$0.032

2005-06-15

$0.032

2005-03-22

$0.032

2004-12-08

$0.032

2004-09-08

$0.032

2004-06-16

$0.032

2004-03-24

$0.032

2003-12-10

$0.032

2003-09-10

$0.032

2003-06-11

$0.032

2003-03-26

$0.032

2002-12-11

$0.032

2002-09-11

$0.032

2002-06-12

$0.032

2002-03-26

$0.032

2001-12-12

$0.032

2001-09-12

$0.032

2001-06-13

$0.032

2001-03-20

$0.032

2000-12-13

$0.032

2000-09-13

$0.032

2000-06-14

$0.032

2000-03-21

$0.032

1999-12-15

$0.032

1999-09-15

$0.032

1999-06-16

$0.032

1999-03-25

$0.032

1998-12-16

$0.032

1998-09-16

$0.032

1998-06-17

$0.032

1998-03-23

$0.032

1997-12-17

$0.032

1997-09-17

$0.032

1997-06-11

$0.032

1997-03-26

$0.024

1996-12-18

$0.024

1996-09-18

$0.024

1996-06-12

$0.024

1996-03-20

$0.024

1995-12-20

$0.024

1995-09-19

$0.024

1995-06-13

$0.024

ALOT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ALOT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ALOT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ALOT Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ALOT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

1years

ALOT

News
ALOT

Research
ALOT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ALOT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ALOT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0700

2019-12-03

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-08-26

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-06-04

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-03-15

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-11-19

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-08-21

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-06-04

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-03-12

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-11-20

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-08-21

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-05-17

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-03-13

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

2017-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-11-21

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-08-22

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-05-16

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-02-19

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-11-23

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-08-17

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-05-21

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-03-03

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-11-24

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-08-18

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-05-22

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-02-24

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-11-25

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-08-28

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-05-21

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-02-22

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-11-19

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-08-20

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-05-15

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-03-01

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-11-21

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-08-22

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-05-17

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-03-01

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-11-15

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-08-16

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-05-18

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-03-01

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-11-16

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-08-17

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-05-19

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-03-05

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-11-17

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-08-18

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-05-19

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-03-12

2008-03-18

2008-03-21

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-11-19

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-08-21

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-05-21

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-03-07

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-11-13

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-08-14

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-05-16

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-03-06

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2005-11-14

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2005-08-15

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2005-05-23

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2005-03-08

2005-03-22

2005-03-25

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2004-11-15

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2004-08-16

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2004-05-24

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2004-03-22

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2003-11-17

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2003-08-19

2003-09-10

2003-09-13

2003-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2003-05-13

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2003-03-24

2003-03-26

2003-03-27

2003-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2002-11-18

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2002-08-19

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2002-05-14

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2002-03-18

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2001-11-19

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2001-08-20

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2001-05-15

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2001-03-19

2001-03-20

2001-03-19

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2000-11-14

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2000-08-14

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2000-05-17

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2000-03-20

2000-03-21

2000-03-20

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1999-11-15

1999-12-15

1999-12-17

2000-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1999-08-16

1999-09-15

1999-09-17

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1999-05-18

1999-06-16

1999-06-18

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1999-03-23

1999-03-25

1999-03-23

1999-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1998-11-18

1998-12-16

1998-12-18

1999-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1998-08-19

1998-09-16

1998-09-18

1998-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1998-05-19

1998-06-17

1998-06-19

1998-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1998-03-25

1998-03-23

1998-03-25

1998-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1997-11-19

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1997-08-18

1997-09-17

1997-09-19

1997-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1997-05-20

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1997-03-25

1997-03-26

1997-03-24

1997-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1996-11-19

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1996-08-20

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1996-05-21

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1996-03-13

1996-03-20

1996-03-22

1996-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1995-12-07

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1996-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1995-09-05

1995-09-19

1995-09-21

1995-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1995-06-02

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

ALOT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Computer Peripherals

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X