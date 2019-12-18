Relative Strength Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.