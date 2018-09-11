Best Dividend Stocks
Quarterhill Inc.

Stock

QTRH

Price as of:

$1.2 -0.01 -0.83%

Industry

Communication Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)

QTRH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.27%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.05

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

25.00%

EPS $0.20

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get QTRH DARS™ Rating

QTRH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

164,700

Open Price

$1.2

Day's Range

$1.2 - $1.25

Previous Close

$1.21

52 week low / high

$0.86 - $1.45

Percent off 52 week high

-17.24%

QTRH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QTRH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

QTRH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QTRH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0125 (CAD)

2019-09-12

$0.0125 (CAD)

2019-06-13

$0.0094

2019-03-21

$0.0093

2018-12-13

$0.0094

2018-09-13

$0.0096

2018-06-14

$0.0095

2018-03-22

$0.0097

2017-12-14

$0.0098

2017-09-14

$0.0103

2017-06-13

$0.0094

2017-03-20

$0.0094

2016-12-13

$0.0095

2016-09-14

$0.0095

2016-06-09

$0.0098

2016-03-18

$0.0096

2015-12-11

$0.0091

2015-09-16

$0.0399

2015-06-10

$0.0428

2015-03-19

$0.0413

2014-12-10

$0.0436

2014-09-10

$0.0457

2014-06-11

$0.0368

2014-03-19

$0.0356

2013-12-11

$0.0378

2013-09-11

$0.0388

2013-06-12

$0.0392

2013-03-20

$0.039

2012-12-12

$0.0355

2012-09-12

$0.0359

2012-06-13

$0.0292

2012-03-21

$0.0302

2011-12-13

$0.0242

2011-09-13

$0.0254

2011-06-13

$0.0256

2011-03-11

$0.0257

2010-12-13

$0.0124

2010-09-13

$0.0122

2010-06-11

$0.0121

2010-03-11

$0.0098

2010-03-11

$0.0098

2009-10-09

$0.012

2009-06-25

$0.0108

QTRH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

QTRH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QTRH

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

QTRH Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

QTRH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.20%

30.89%

1years

QTRH

QTRH

QTRH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

QTRH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

QTRH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0125 (CAD)

2019-11-07

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125 (CAD)

2019-08-07

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2019-05-09

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

2019-02-27

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2018-11-08

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0096

2018-08-09

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0095

2018-05-10

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0097

2018-03-01

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2017-11-09

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0103

2017-08-10

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2017-05-04

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2017-02-09

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0095

2016-11-03

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0095

2016-07-28

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2016-04-27

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0096

2016-02-05

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0091

2015-11-04

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0399

2015-07-29

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0428

2015-04-29

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

2015-01-29

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0436

2014-10-28

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0457

2014-07-30

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0368

2014-04-30

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

2014-01-30

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2013-11-06

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2013-08-08

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

2013-05-08

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0390

2013-03-06

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0355

2012-11-06

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0359

2012-08-02

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0292

2012-05-09

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0302

2012-03-07

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0242

2011-11-09

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0254

2011-08-04

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0256

2011-06-06

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0257

2011-03-02

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0124

2010-11-09

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2011-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0122

2010-08-10

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0121

2010-05-06

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2010-03-03

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-06

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0098

2010-03-03

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

2009-09-03

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

2009-06-04

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

2009-08-05

Initial

Regular

Quarter

QTRH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Communication Equipment

No company description available.

