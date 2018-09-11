This table allows you to know how fast QTRH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.0125 (CAD) 2019-09-12 $0.0125 (CAD) 2019-06-13 $0.0094 2019-03-21 $0.0093 2018-12-13 $0.0094 2018-09-13 $0.0096 2018-06-14 $0.0095 2018-03-22 $0.0097 2017-12-14 $0.0098 2017-09-14 $0.0103 2017-06-13 $0.0094 2017-03-20 $0.0094 2016-12-13 $0.0095 2016-09-14 $0.0095 2016-06-09 $0.0098 2016-03-18 $0.0096 2015-12-11 $0.0091 2015-09-16 $0.0399 2015-06-10 $0.0428 2015-03-19 $0.0413 2014-12-10 $0.0436 2014-09-10 $0.0457 2014-06-11 $0.0368 2014-03-19 $0.0356 2013-12-11 $0.0378 2013-09-11 $0.0388 2013-06-12 $0.0392 2013-03-20 $0.039 2012-12-12 $0.0355 2012-09-12 $0.0359 2012-06-13 $0.0292 2012-03-21 $0.0302 2011-12-13 $0.0242 2011-09-13 $0.0254 2011-06-13 $0.0256 2011-03-11 $0.0257 2010-12-13 $0.0124 2010-09-13 $0.0122 2010-06-11 $0.0121 2010-03-11 $0.0098 2010-03-11 $0.0098 2009-10-09 $0.012 2009-06-25 $0.0108