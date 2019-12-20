Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Formula Systems

Stock

FORTY

Price as of:

$68.24 +2.59 +3.95%

Industry

Business Software And Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Business Software And Services /

Formula Systems (FORTY)

FORTY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.13%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.74

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FORTY DARS™ Rating

FORTY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

400

Open Price

$68.24

Day's Range

$68.24 - $68.24

Previous Close

$65.65

52 week low / high

$34.5 - $74.0

Percent off 52 week high

-7.78%

FORTY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FORTY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FORTY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FORTY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FORTY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-11

$0.37

2018-12-28

$0.235

2018-06-07

$0.235

2017-10-16

$0.235

2016-12-28

$0.34

2016-07-11

$0.235

2016-01-15

$0.235

2015-07-16

$0.235

2015-01-14

$0.38125

2014-07-10

$0.34

2014-01-15

$0.2125

2013-06-28

$0.2575

2011-05-26

$0.548

2010-04-01

$1.156

2009-01-08

$1.796

FORTY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FORTY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FORTY

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FORTY Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FORTY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.97%

57.45%

1years

FORTY

News
FORTY

Research
FORTY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FORTY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FORTY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3700

Unknown

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2350

Unknown

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2350

Unknown

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2350

Unknown

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

Unknown

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2350

Unknown

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-08-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2350

Unknown

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-02-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2350

Unknown

2015-07-16

2015-07-20

2015-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3813

Unknown

2015-01-14

2015-01-16

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3400

Unknown

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2125

Unknown

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-02-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2575

Unknown

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5480

Unknown

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1560

Unknown

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-05-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.7960

Unknown

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-02-09

Income

Regular

Annual

FORTY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Business Software And Services

Formula Systems- (FORTY)-provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Software Products and Software Services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Herzlia, Israel.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X