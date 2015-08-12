Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ARAMARK Holdings Corp

Stock

ARMK

Price as of:

$43.76 -0.31 -0.7%

Industry

Specialty Eateries

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Specialty Eateries /

ARAMARK Holdings Corp (ARMK)

ARMK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

19.64%

EPS $2.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ARMK DARS™ Rating

ARMK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

375,617

Open Price

$44.15

Day's Range

$43.71 - $44.18

Previous Close

$44.07

52 week low / high

$25.49 - $45.69

Percent off 52 week high

-4.22%

ARMK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ARMK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ARMK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ARMK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ARMK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.11

2019-08-14

$0.11

2019-05-15

$0.11

2019-02-13

$0.11

2018-11-23

$0.11

2018-08-15

$0.105

2018-05-16

$0.105

2018-02-13

$0.105

2017-11-24

$0.105

2017-08-14

$0.103

2017-05-15

$0.103

2017-02-13

$0.103

2016-11-23

$0.103

2016-08-12

$0.095

2016-05-16

$0.095

2016-02-11

$0.095

2015-11-25

$0.095

2015-08-14

$0.08625

2015-05-18

$0.08625

2015-02-12

$0.08625

2014-11-21

$0.08625

2014-08-15

$0.075

2014-05-15

$0.075

2014-02-13

$0.075

ARMK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ARMK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ARMK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ARMK Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ARMK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.28%

3.53%

4years

ARMK

News
ARMK

Research
ARMK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ARMK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ARMK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1100

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-07-31

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-01-30

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-11-13

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2018-08-01

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2018-05-02

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2018-01-31

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2017-11-14

2017-11-24

2017-11-27

2017-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2017-08-02

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2017-05-03

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2016-11-15

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

2016-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-08-03

2016-08-12

2016-08-16

2016-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-05-04

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-02-02

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2015-11-18

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0863

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0863

2015-05-06

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0863

2015-02-03

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0863

2014-11-11

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-08-06

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-05-06

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-02-04

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-11

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

ARMK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Specialty Eateries

ARAMARK Holdings Corp (ARMK) is a food provider for education, healthcare and business clients. . The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X