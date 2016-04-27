Best Dividend Stocks
Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P.

Stock

NAP

Price as of:

$2.5 +0.02 +0.81%

Industry

Shipping

i
Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P.(NAP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. by scrolling below.
Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NAP)

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NAP)

NAP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.95

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NAP DARS™ Rating

NAP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

53,000

Open Price

$2.5

Day's Range

$2.49 - $2.53

Previous Close

$2.48

52 week low / high

$2.23 - $10.4

Percent off 52 week high

-75.96%

NAP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NAP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NAP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NAP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NAP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-11-07

$0.125

2018-08-03

$0.125

2018-05-08

$0.125

2018-02-08

$0.4225

2017-11-09

$0.4225

2017-08-04

$0.4225

2017-05-03

$0.4225

2017-02-07

$0.4225

2016-11-04

$0.4225

2016-08-08

$0.4225

2016-05-04

$0.4225

2016-02-05

$0.4225

2015-11-06

$0.4225

2015-08-04

$0.4125

2015-05-04

$0.4125

2015-02-05

$0.1973

NAP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NAP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NAP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NAP Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

NAP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-33.37%

-37.30%

0years

NAP

News
NAP

Research
NAP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NAP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

NAP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1250

2018-10-24

2018-11-07

2018-11-08

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-07-24

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-03-26

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2018-01-23

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2017-10-17

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2017-07-20

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2017-04-24

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2017-01-23

2017-02-07

2017-02-09

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2016-10-17

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2016-07-21

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2016-04-21

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2016-01-22

2016-02-05

2016-02-09

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2015-10-20

2015-11-06

2015-11-11

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2015-07-22

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2015-04-24

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1973

2015-01-26

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-12

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

NAP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

No company description available.

