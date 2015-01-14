Best Dividend Stocks
Capital Product Partners L.P.

Stock

CPLP

Price as of:

$13.17 +0.42 +3.29%

Industry

Shipping

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Shipping /

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.88%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.26

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

113.45%

EPS $1.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CPLP DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

61,522

Open Price

$12.95

Day's Range

$12.9 - $13.23

Previous Close

$12.75

52 week low / high

$9.68 - $17.36

Percent off 52 week high

-24.14%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CPLP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CPLP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CPLP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.315

2019-08-01

$0.315

2019-05-10

$0.315

2019-02-04

$0.314685315

2018-11-02

$0.559440559

2018-08-01

$0.559440559

2018-05-01

$0.559440559

2018-02-01

$0.559440559

2017-11-02

$0.559440559

2017-08-01

$0.559440559

2017-05-03

$0.559440559

2017-02-02

$0.559440559

2016-11-03

$0.524475524

2016-08-03

$0.524475524

2016-05-04

$0.524475524

2016-02-03

$1.667832168

2015-11-04

$1.667832168

2015-08-05

$1.653846154

2015-05-05

$1.63986014

2015-02-04

$1.625874126

2014-11-05

$1.625874126

2014-08-05

$1.625874126

2014-05-05

$1.625874126

2014-02-05

$1.625874126

2013-11-06

$1.625874126

2013-08-05

$1.625874126

2013-05-06

$1.625874126

2013-02-06

$1.625874126

2012-11-06

$1.625874126

2012-08-03

$1.625874126

2012-05-04

$1.625874126

2012-02-03

$1.625874126

2011-11-03

$1.625874126

2011-08-02

$1.625874126

2011-05-05

$1.625874126

2011-02-02

$1.625874126

2010-11-03

$1.625874126

2010-08-04

$1.573426573

2010-05-04

$1.573426573

2010-02-04

$2.867132867

2009-11-03

$2.867132867

2009-08-04

$2.867132867

2009-05-05

$2.867132867

2009-02-06

$7.3426573426573425

2008-11-05

$2.867132867

2008-08-04

$2.867132867

2008-05-20

$2.797202797

2008-02-01

$2.762237762

2007-11-05

$2.692307692

2007-08-02

$2.535664336

CPLP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CPLP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CPLP Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-27.02%

-43.69%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

Brought to You by Mitre Media

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3150

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2019-07-23

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2019-05-03

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.3147

2019-01-22

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5594

2018-10-18

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5594

2018-07-18

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5594

2018-04-18

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5594

2018-01-17

2018-02-01

2018-02-03

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5594

2017-10-19

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5594

2017-07-20

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5594

2017-04-20

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5594

2017-01-18

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5245

2016-10-20

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5245

2016-07-21

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5245

2016-04-26

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6678

2016-01-20

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6678

2015-10-21

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6538

2015-07-23

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6399

2015-04-23

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2015-01-23

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2014-10-23

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2014-07-21

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2014-04-23

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2014-01-22

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2013-10-21

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2013-07-22

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2013-04-22

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2013-01-12

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2012-10-23

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

2012-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2012-07-23

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2012-04-24

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2012-01-23

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2011-10-26

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2011-07-22

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

2011-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2011-04-21

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

2011-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2011-01-21

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6259

2010-10-25

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5734

2010-07-23

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5734

2010-04-23

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

2010-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.8671

2010-01-29

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.8671

2009-10-26

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

2009-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.8671

2009-07-27

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.8671

2009-04-24

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$7.3427

2009-01-30

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.8671

2008-10-24

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.8671

2008-07-28

2008-08-04

2008-08-06

2008-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.7972

2008-04-30

2008-05-20

2008-05-07

2008-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.7622

2008-01-28

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6923

2007-10-24

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.5357

2007-07-25

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Capital Product Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) is an international tanker company. The Company focuses on the seaborne transportation services of crude oil and refined petroleum products, edible oils and soft chemicals, by chartering its vessels under medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. CPLP was founded in 2007 and is based in Athina, Greece.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

