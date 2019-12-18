This table allows you to know how fast GFSZY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-09-05 $0.199504 2019-05-02 $0.33968 2018-09-06 $0.20579 2018-05-03 $0.35581 2017-08-30 $0.209534 2017-04-26 $0.324914 2016-08-31 $0.192442 2016-04-27 $0.367148 2015-09-02 $0.244364 2015-05-06 $0.400409 2014-09-10 $0.24125 2014-04-30 $0.424792 2013-09-11 $0.248643 2013-05-15 $0.391059 2012-09-19 $0.249113 2012-05-09 $0.357871 2011-09-07 $0.244838 2011-05-04 $0.347968 2010-09-08 $0.228758 2010-05-05 $0.28108 2009-09-23 $0.231999 2009-04-29 $0.27946