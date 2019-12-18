Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

G4S Plc ADR

Stock

GFSZY

Price as of:

$13.88 -0.11 -0.79%

Industry

Security And Protection Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Security And Protection Services /

G4S Plc ADR (GFSZY)

GFSZY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.85%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

33.72%

EPS $1.18

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GFSZY DARS™ Rating

GFSZY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,353

Open Price

$13.88

Day's Range

$13.84 - $13.93

Previous Close

$13.99

52 week low / high

$10.13 - $15.51

Percent off 52 week high

-10.51%

GFSZY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GFSZY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GFSZY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GFSZY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GFSZY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-05

$0.199504

2019-05-02

$0.33968

2018-09-06

$0.20579

2018-05-03

$0.35581

2017-08-30

$0.209534

2017-04-26

$0.324914

2016-08-31

$0.192442

2016-04-27

$0.367148

2015-09-02

$0.244364

2015-05-06

$0.400409

2014-09-10

$0.24125

2014-04-30

$0.424792

2013-09-11

$0.248643

2013-05-15

$0.391059

2012-09-19

$0.249113

2012-05-09

$0.357871

2011-09-07

$0.244838

2011-05-04

$0.347968

2010-09-08

$0.228758

2010-05-05

$0.28108

2009-09-23

$0.231999

2009-04-29

$0.27946

GFSZY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GFSZY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GFSZY

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GFSZY Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GFSZY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.66%

-28.95%

1years

GFSZY

News
GFSZY

Research
GFSZY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GFSZY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GFSZY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1995

Unknown

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-10-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3397

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2058

Unknown

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3558

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2095

Unknown

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-10-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3249

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1924

Unknown

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3671

Unknown

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2444

Unknown

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4004

Unknown

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2413

Unknown

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4248

Unknown

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2486

Unknown

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-11-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3911

Unknown

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2491

Unknown

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-11-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3579

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2448

Unknown

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3480

Unknown

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2288

Unknown

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2811

Unknown

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2320

Unknown

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2795

Unknown

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GFSZY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Services

Industry: Security And Protection Services

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X