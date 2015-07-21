Best Dividend Stocks
The Brink's Company

Stock

BCO

Price as of:

$91.66 +0.16 +0.17%

Industry

Security And Protection Services

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Security And Protection Services /

The Brink's Company (BCO)

BCO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.66%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

15.23%

EPS $3.94

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BCO DARS™ Rating

BCO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$91.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

66,492

Open Price

$91.49

Day's Range

$91.11 - $91.82

Previous Close

$91.5

52 week low / high

$59.08 - $94.61

Percent off 52 week high

-3.12%

BCO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BCO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

BCO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BCO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

BCO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BCO

BCO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.47%

0.00%

1years

BCO

BCO

BCO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BCO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BCO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-10-14

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-07-12

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-05-01

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-01-17

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-04

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-13

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-05-03

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-01-15

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-10-17

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-13

2017-07-25

2017-07-27

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-05-08

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-01-20

2017-02-07

2017-02-09

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-10-18

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-07-15

2016-07-22

2016-07-26

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-05-06

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-01-21

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-10-20

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-07-10

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-05-08

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-01-22

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-10-20

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-07-11

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-05-02

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-01-16

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-23

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-12

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-05-03

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-01-17

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-10-17

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-07-12

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-04

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-01-19

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-10-18

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-07-08

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-05-06

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-01-20

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-10-21

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-07-09

2010-07-19

2010-07-21

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-05-07

2010-05-17

2010-05-19

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-01-21

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-10-23

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-07-10

2009-07-20

2009-07-22

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-01-22

2009-01-30

2009-02-03

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-10-28

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-07-11

2008-07-18

2008-07-22

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-05-02

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-01-25

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-11-02

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-07-13

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-05-04

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-01-25

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-10-31

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-07-13

2006-07-24

2006-07-26

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-01-26

2006-02-06

2006-02-08

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-10-18

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-07-08

2005-07-15

2005-07-19

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-05-06

2005-05-16

2005-05-18

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-01-27

2005-02-04

2005-02-08

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-11-05

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-07-09

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-05-07

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-02-06

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-10-31

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-07-11

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-02-07

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-10-31

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-07-12

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-05-03

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-11-02

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-07-13

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-05-04

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-02-09

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-11-03

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-07-14

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-05-05

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-02-04

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-11-05

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-07-09

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-05-07

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-02-05

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-11-06

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-07-10

1998-08-13

1998-08-17

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-02-06

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-11-07

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-07-11

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-05-02

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-02-07

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1996-07-12

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1996-05-03

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1996-02-02

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-11-03

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-07-07

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-05-05

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

BCO

Investor Resources

Learn more about The Brink's Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BCO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Security And Protection Services

Brinks Co.- (BCO)-is a global leader in security-related services that operates two businesses: Brink's, Incorporated and Brink's Home Security. Brink's, Incorporated is the world's premier provider of secure transportation and cash management services. Brink's Home Security is one of the largest and most successful residential alarm companies in North America. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

