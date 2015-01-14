Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $6.41

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

94,000

Open Price

$20.13

Day's Range

$19.75 - $20.21

Previous Close

$20.13

52 week low / high

$10.42 - $23.21

Percent off 52 week high

-13.79%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2015-10-28

$0.25

2015-07-29

$0.25

2015-04-28

$0.25

2015-01-28

$0.25

2014-10-29

$0.25

2014-07-29

$0.25

2014-04-28

$0.25

2014-01-29

$0.25

2013-10-28

$0.22

2013-07-29

$0.22

2013-04-26

$0.22

2013-01-29

$0.22

2012-10-26

$0.22

2012-07-26

$0.22

2012-04-26

$0.2

2012-01-26

$0.16

2011-10-27

$0.2

2011-07-27

$0.2

2011-04-27

$0.2

2011-01-26

$0.2

2010-10-27

$0.2

2010-07-28

$0.2

2010-04-28

$0.2

2010-01-27

$0.2

2009-10-28

$0.2

2009-07-28

$0.2

2009-04-28

$0.2

2009-02-04

$0.2

2008-10-29

$0.5

2008-07-29

$0.5

2008-04-28

$0.5

2008-01-29

$0.5

FLY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLY

Metric

FLY Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

7years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

Unknown

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

2013-10-28

2013-10-30

2013-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

2012-10-26

2012-10-30

2012-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

2012-07-26

2012-07-30

2012-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

Unknown

2012-01-26

2012-01-30

2012-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2011-01-26

2011-01-28

2011-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2009-07-28

2009-07-30

2009-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

Unknown

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

Unknown

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

Unknown

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

Unknown

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Rental And Leasing Services

This company leases its aircraft under long-term to medium-term contracts to a group of airlines. As of December 31, 2011, its aircraft portfolio consisted of 109 commercial jet aircraft with 103 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 6 wide-body passenger aircraft. The company was formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited and changed its name to FLY Leasing Limited in June 2010. FLY Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

