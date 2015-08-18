Best Dividend Stocks
LAN Airlines

Stock

LFL

Price as of:

$12.47 +0.2 +1.63%

Industry

Regional Airlines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
LAN Airlines (LFL)

LAN Airlines (LFL)

LFL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LFL DARS™ Rating

LFL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

431,900

Open Price

$12.3

Day's Range

$12.3 - $12.48

Previous Close

$12.27

52 week low / high

$5.81 - $13.72

Percent off 52 week high

-9.11%

LFL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LFL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LFL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

LFL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LFL

Metric

LFL Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LFL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

LFL

News
LFL

Research
LFL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LFL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for LFL

LFL

Dividend History

There are no payout history for LFL

LFL

Investor Resources

Learn more about LAN Airlines on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LFL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Regional Airlines

LAN Airlines- (LFL)-is one of the leading airlines in Latin America. <span id="bwanpa12"></span>LAN<span id="bwanpa13"></span> makes reference to the consolidated entity that includes LAN Airlines, LAN Express, LAN Peru, LAN Ecuador, and LAN Argentina, as well as LAN Cargo and its affiliates. The LAN Alliance serves 15 destinations in Chile, 12 destinations in Peru, 10 destinations in Argentina, two destinations in Ecuador, 15 destinations in other Latin American countries and the Caribbean, three destinations in the United States, two destinations in Europe and four destinations in the South Pacific, as well as 60 additional international destinations through its various code-share agreements. Currently, the LAN Alliance operates 69 passenger aircraft and 9 dedicated freighters. The company, formerly known as Lan Chile S.A., was founded in 1929. The company is based in Santiago, Chile.

X