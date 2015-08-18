LAN Airlines- (LFL)-is one of the leading airlines in Latin America. <span id="bwanpa12"></span>LAN<span id="bwanpa13"></span> makes reference to the consolidated entity that includes LAN Airlines, LAN Express, LAN Peru, LAN Ecuador, and LAN Argentina, as well as LAN Cargo and its affiliates. The LAN Alliance serves 15 destinations in Chile, 12 destinations in Peru, 10 destinations in Argentina, two destinations in Ecuador, 15 destinations in other Latin American countries and the Caribbean, three destinations in the United States, two destinations in Europe and four destinations in the South Pacific, as well as 60 additional international destinations through its various code-share agreements. Currently, the LAN Alliance operates 69 passenger aircraft and 9 dedicated freighters. The company, formerly known as Lan Chile S.A., was founded in 1929. The company is based in Santiago, Chile.