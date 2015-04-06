Best Dividend Stocks
Gannett

Stock

GCI

Price as of:

$6.24 +0.04 +0.65%

Industry

Publishing Newspapers

Gannett (GCI)

GCI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.32%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

345.00%

EPS $0.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GCI DARS™ Rating

GCI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

467,689

Open Price

$6.15

Day's Range

$6.15 - $6.32

Previous Close

$6.2

52 week low / high

$5.84 - $14.11

Percent off 52 week high

-55.78%

GCI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GCI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GCI's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

GCI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GCI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.16

2019-09-13

$0.16

2019-06-07

$0.16

2019-03-08

$0.16

2018-12-07

$0.16

2018-09-07

$0.16

2018-06-08

$0.16

2018-03-09

$0.16

2017-12-11

$0.16

2017-08-30

$0.16

2017-06-01

$0.16

2017-03-08

$0.16

2016-12-01

$0.16

2016-09-01

$0.16

2016-06-02

$0.16

2016-03-09

$0.16

2015-12-02

$0.16

2015-09-02

$0.16

GCI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GCI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GCI

Metric

GCI Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GCI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

GCI

News
GCI

Research
GCI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GCI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

GCI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-07-23

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-05-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-02-27

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-10-17

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-07-25

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-05-08

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-02-28

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-10-18

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-07-20

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-05-10

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-02-22

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-10-12

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-07-19

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-05-10

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-02-23

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-10-28

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-07-28

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-10-01

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

GCI

GCI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Publishing Newspapers

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) operates as a news and information company in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Newspaper Publishing and Broadcasting. The Newspaper Publishing segment publishes 102 daily newspapers in the United States and the United Kingdom, approximately 900 nondaily publications in the United States and Guam, as well as publishes approximately 300 titles in the United Kingdom. Gannett Co. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

