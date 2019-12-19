Best Dividend Stocks
Exponent

Stock

EXPO

Price as of:

$69.41 +0.79 +1.15%

Industry

Management Services

Exponent (EXPO)

EXPO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.93%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

42.86%

EPS $1.49

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


EXPO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$69.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

79,983

Open Price

$68.85

Day's Range

$68.4 - $69.62

Previous Close

$68.62

52 week low / high

$46.0 - $72.7

Percent off 52 week high

-4.53%

EXPO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EXPO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

EXPO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EXPO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.16

2019-09-05

$0.16

2019-06-06

$0.16

2019-03-07

$0.16

2018-12-06

$0.13

2018-09-06

$0.13

2018-06-07

$0.26

2018-03-01

$0.13

2017-11-30

$0.105

2017-08-30

$0.105

2017-06-07

$0.105

2017-03-01

$0.105

2016-11-30

$0.09

2016-08-31

$0.09

2016-06-08

$0.09

2016-03-02

$0.09

2015-11-24

$0.075

2015-09-02

$0.075

2015-06-10

$0.075

2015-03-04

$0.075

2014-11-25

$0.0625

2014-09-03

$0.0625

2014-06-04

$0.0625

2014-03-05

$0.0625

2013-11-26

$0.0375

2013-09-04

$0.0375

2013-06-05

$0.0375

2013-03-06

$0.0375

EXPO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EXPO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EXPO

Metric

EXPO Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

EXPO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

21.14%

-1.54%

5years

EXPO

News
EXPO

Research
EXPO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EXPO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

EXPO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-10-17

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-07-18

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-04-18

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-01-31

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-10-18

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-07-19

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-04-19

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-02-01

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2017-10-18

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2017-07-18

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2017-04-19

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2017-02-01

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-10-19

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-07-19

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-04-19

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-02-03

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-10-21

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-07-21

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-04-22

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-02-04

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2014-10-22

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2014-07-22

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2014-04-23

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2014-02-05

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-10-16

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-07-23

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-04-17

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-02-19

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-29

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

EXPO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Exponent on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EXPO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Management Services

This company provides engineering and scientific consulting services worldwide. Its services include analysis of products, people, property, processes, and finances related to litigation, product recall, regulatory compliance, research, development, and design. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It offers services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, defense technology development, ecological and biological sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, engineering management consulting, environmental and earth sciences, health sciences, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The company provides its services through a team of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business and regulatory consultants. It serves clients in automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, and technology sectors. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

