Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. Cl A

Stock

HVT-A

Price as of:

$20.94 +0.34 +1.65%

Industry

Home Furnishing Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Home Furnishing Stores /

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. Cl A (HVT-A)

HVT-A

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.63%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

67.46%

EPS $1.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HVT-A DARS™ Rating

HVT-A

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

600

Open Price

$20.87

Day's Range

$20.87 - $20.96

Previous Close

$20.6

52 week low / high

$16.35 - $24.56

Percent off 52 week high

-14.74%

HVT-A

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HVT-A has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HVT-A's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HVT-A

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HVT-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-22

$0.19

2019-08-23

$0.19

2019-06-03

$0.17

2019-03-12

$0.17

2018-11-30

$0.17

2018-08-21

$0.17

2018-05-22

$0.17

2018-03-13

$0.17

2017-11-21

$0.1425

2017-08-21

$0.1425

2017-05-22

$0.1125

2017-03-08

$0.1125

2016-11-21

$0.1125

2016-08-22

$0.1125

2016-05-23

$0.095

2016-03-04

$0.095

2015-11-23

$0.095

2015-08-24

$0.095

2015-05-22

$0.075

2015-02-26

$0.075

2014-11-20

$0.075

2014-08-21

$0.075

2014-05-23

$0.075

2014-02-27

$0.075

2013-11-21

$0.075

2013-08-22

$0.075

2013-05-23

$0.0375

2013-02-28

$0.0375

2012-11-21

$0.0375

2012-08-23

$0.0375

2012-05-29

$0.0375

2008-08-21

$0.0625

2008-05-27

$0.0625

2008-02-28

$0.0625

2007-11-23

$0.0625

2007-08-23

$0.0625

2007-05-24

$0.0625

2007-03-01

$0.0625

2006-11-22

$0.0625

2006-08-24

$0.0625

2006-05-25

$0.0625

2006-03-02

$0.0625

2005-11-23

$0.0625

2005-08-25

$0.0575

2005-05-26

$0.0575

2005-03-09

$0.0575

2004-11-09

$0.0575

2004-08-11

$0.0575

2004-05-12

$0.0575

2004-02-11

$0.0575

2003-11-07

$0.0575

2003-08-06

$0.0525

2003-05-07

$0.0525

2003-02-12

$0.0525

2002-11-06

$0.0525

2002-08-06

$0.0525

2002-05-20

$0.05

2002-02-07

$0.05

2001-11-14

$0.05

2001-08-07

$0.05

2001-05-17

$0.05

2001-02-08

$0.05

2000-11-07

$0.05

2000-08-08

$0.0475

2000-05-11

$0.0475

2000-02-11

$0.0475

1999-11-08

$0.0475

1999-08-09

$0.0475

1999-05-12

$0.045

1999-02-11

$0.04

1998-11-06

$0.04

1998-08-07

$0.04

1998-05-13

$0.0375

1998-02-11

$0.0375

1997-11-07

$0.0375

1997-08-08

$0.0375

1997-05-08

$0.0375

1997-02-12

$0.0375

1996-11-08

$0.0375

1996-08-15

$0.035

1996-05-09

$0.035

1996-02-14

$0.035

1995-11-09

$0.035

1995-08-10

$0.035

1995-05-09

$0.035

HVT-A's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HVT-A

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HVT-A

Metric

HVT-A Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

HVT-A

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.35%

11.76%

3years

HVT-A

HVT-A

HVT-A

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HVT-A

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

HVT-A

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1900

2019-11-08

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-08-09

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-05-17

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-02-26

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-08-07

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-05-08

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-02-27

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2017-11-07

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2017-08-08

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2017-05-09

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2017-02-23

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2016-11-08

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2016-08-09

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-05-10

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-02-23

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

2016-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2015-11-10

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2015-08-11

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-05-12

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-02-17

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-11-11

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-08-12

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-05-13

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-02-18

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-11-12

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-08-13

2013-08-22

2013-08-26

2013-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-05-14

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-02-19

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-11-13

2012-11-21

2012-11-26

2012-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-08-14

2012-08-23

2012-08-27

2012-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-05-15

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2008-08-13

2008-08-21

2008-08-25

2008-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2008-05-14

2008-05-27

2008-05-29

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2008-02-20

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-11-16

2007-11-23

2007-11-27

2007-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-08-16

2007-08-23

2007-08-27

2007-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-05-17

2007-05-24

2007-05-29

2007-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-02-22

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-11-16

2006-11-22

2006-11-27

2006-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-08-16

2006-08-24

2006-08-28

2006-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-05-18

2006-05-25

2006-05-30

2006-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-02-23

2006-03-02

2006-03-06

2006-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2005-11-17

2005-11-23

2005-11-28

2005-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2005-08-18

2005-08-25

2005-08-29

2005-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2005-05-19

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2005-03-01

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2004-10-28

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2004-07-29

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2004-02-06

2004-02-11

2004-02-16

2004-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2003-10-30

2003-11-07

2003-11-12

2003-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2003-07-21

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2003-04-25

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2002-10-31

2002-11-06

2002-11-11

2002-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2002-07-25

2002-08-06

2002-08-08

2002-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-05-08

2002-05-20

2002-05-22

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-02-01

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-11-05

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-07-26

2001-08-07

2001-08-09

2001-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-05-10

2001-05-17

2001-05-21

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-02-02

2001-02-08

2001-02-12

2001-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-10-26

2000-11-07

2000-11-09

2000-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2000-07-27

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2000-05-04

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2000-02-04

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1999-10-29

1999-11-08

1999-11-10

1999-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1999-07-30

1999-08-09

1999-08-11

1999-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1999-05-03

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-02-04

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-10-30

1998-11-06

1998-11-11

1998-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-07-31

1998-08-07

1998-08-11

1998-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1998-05-04

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1998-02-06

1998-02-11

1998-02-16

1998-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-10-31

1997-11-07

1997-11-12

1997-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-08-01

1997-08-08

1997-08-12

1997-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-05-02

1997-05-08

1997-05-12

1997-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-02-07

1997-02-12

1997-02-17

1997-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-11-01

1996-11-08

1996-11-13

1996-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-08-09

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-05-03

1996-05-09

1996-05-13

1996-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-02-06

1996-02-14

1996-02-16

1996-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1995-11-03

1995-11-09

1995-11-13

1995-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1995-08-04

1995-08-10

1995-08-14

1995-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1995-05-05

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

HVT-A

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Home Furnishing Stores

No company description available.

