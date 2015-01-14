Best Dividend Stocks
Cedar Fair L.P.

Stock

FUN

Price as of:

$56.04 -0.03 -0.05%

Industry

General Entertainment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / General Entertainment /

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

FUN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.67%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.74

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

116.59%

EPS $3.21

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


DARS™ Rating

FUN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

44,928

Open Price

$55.88

Day's Range

$55.7 - $56.42

Previous Close

$56.07

52 week low / high

$45.58 - $64.86

Percent off 52 week high

-13.60%

FUN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FUN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FUN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FUN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-03

$0.935

2019-09-03

$0.925

2019-06-03

$0.925

2019-03-08

$0.925

2018-12-03

$0.925

2018-09-04

$0.89

2018-06-01

$0.89

2018-03-08

$0.89

2017-12-01

$0.89

2017-09-01

$0.855

2017-06-01

$0.855

2017-03-01

$0.855

2016-12-01

$0.855

2016-09-01

$0.825

2016-06-01

$0.825

2016-03-10

$0.825

2015-12-01

$0.825

2015-09-01

$0.75

2015-06-01

$0.75

2015-03-11

$0.75

2014-12-01

$0.75

2014-09-02

$0.7

2014-06-02

$0.7

2014-03-12

$0.7

2013-12-02

$0.7

2013-09-03

$0.625

2013-06-03

$0.625

2013-03-13

$0.625

2012-12-03

$0.4

2012-08-31

$0.4

2012-06-01

$0.4

2012-03-01

$0.4

2011-12-01

$0.7

2011-09-01

$0.12

2011-06-01

$0.1

2011-03-01

$0.08

2010-12-01

$0.25

2009-11-02

$0.25

2009-08-03

$0.25

2009-05-01

$0.25

2009-02-02

$0.48

2008-11-03

$0.48

2008-08-01

$0.48

2008-05-01

$0.48

2008-02-01

$0.475

2007-11-01

$0.475

2007-08-01

$0.475

2007-05-01

$0.475

2007-02-01

$0.47

2006-11-01

$0.47

2006-07-03

$0.47

2006-04-03

$0.47

2006-01-03

$0.46

2005-10-03

$0.46

2005-07-01

$0.46

2005-04-01

$0.46

2005-01-03

$0.45

2004-10-01

$0.45

2004-07-01

$0.45

2004-04-01

$0.45

2004-01-02

$0.44

2003-10-01

$0.44

2003-07-01

$0.44

2003-04-01

$0.44

2003-01-02

$0.42

2002-10-01

$0.42

2002-07-01

$0.41

2002-04-01

$0.41

2002-01-02

$0.41

2001-10-01

$0.41

2001-07-02

$0.39

2001-04-02

$0.39

2001-01-02

$0.39

2000-10-02

$0.39

2000-07-03

$0.375

2000-04-03

$0.375

2000-01-03

$0.3625

1999-10-01

$0.3625

1999-07-01

$0.35

1999-04-01

$0.35

1999-01-04

$0.325

1998-10-01

$0.325

1998-06-30

$0.32

1998-04-01

$0.32

1997-12-29

$0.32

1997-10-01

$0.32

1997-07-01

$0.3125

1997-04-01

$0.3125

1997-01-02

$0.3125

1996-10-01

$0.3125

1996-07-01

$0.2875

1996-04-01

$0.2875

1996-01-02

$0.2875

1995-10-02

$0.2875

1995-07-03

$0.28125

FUN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FUN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FUN

Metric

FUN Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

FUN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.95%

4.03%

6years

FUN

News
FUN

Research
FUN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FUN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

FUN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9350

2019-11-06

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9250

2019-08-07

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9250

2019-05-08

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9250

2019-02-27

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9250

2018-10-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2018-08-01

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2018-05-02

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2018-02-27

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2017-11-02

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8550

2017-08-01

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8550

2017-05-03

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8550

2017-02-22

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8550

2016-11-02

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2016-08-03

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2016-05-04

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2016-02-24

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2015-11-05

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-08-04

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-04-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-02-25

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2014-11-06

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-08-05

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-05-08

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-02-26

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2013-11-07

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-08-08

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-05-08

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-02-27

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-11-06

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-08-09

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-05-03

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-02-21

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2011-11-03

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-08-03

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-05-05

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-10-05

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-10-22

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-07-23

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-04-21

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2009-01-23

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2008-10-23

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2008-07-14

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2007-07-23

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2007-04-23

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2007-01-23

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2006-10-23

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2006-06-23

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2006-03-10

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2005-12-21

2006-01-03

2006-01-05

2006-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2005-09-16

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2005-06-21

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2005-03-07

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2004-12-16

2005-01-03

2005-01-05

2005-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2004-09-23

2004-10-01

2004-10-05

2004-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2004-06-24

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2004-03-08

2004-04-01

2004-04-05

2004-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2003-12-12

2004-01-02

2004-01-06

2004-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2003-09-26

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2003-06-23

2003-07-01

2003-07-03

2003-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2003-03-10

2003-04-01

2003-04-03

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2002-12-19

2003-01-02

2003-01-06

2003-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2002-09-26

2002-10-01

2002-10-03

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2002-06-17

2002-07-01

2002-07-03

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2002-03-11

2002-04-01

2002-04-03

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2001-12-20

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2001-09-20

2001-10-01

2001-10-03

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2001-03-09

2001-04-02

2001-04-04

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2000-12-20

2001-01-02

2001-01-04

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2000-09-25

2000-10-02

2000-10-04

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2000-06-19

2000-07-03

2000-07-06

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2000-03-06

2000-04-03

2000-04-05

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

1999-12-22

2000-01-03

2000-01-05

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

1999-09-17

1999-10-01

1999-10-05

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-06-24

1999-07-01

1999-07-06

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-03-08

1999-04-01

1999-04-06

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

1998-12-15

1999-01-04

1999-01-06

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

1998-09-25

1998-10-01

1998-10-05

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1998-06-19

1998-06-30

1998-07-03

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1998-03-16

1998-04-01

1998-04-03

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1997-12-19

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1997-09-25

1997-10-01

1997-10-03

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

1997-06-13

1997-07-01

1997-07-03

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

1997-03-10

1997-04-01

1997-04-03

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

1996-12-20

1997-01-02

1997-01-06

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

1996-09-26

1996-10-01

1996-10-03

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

1996-06-18

1996-07-01

1996-07-03

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

1996-03-08

1996-04-01

1996-04-03

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

1995-12-20

1996-01-02

1996-01-04

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

1995-09-07

1995-10-02

1995-10-04

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2813

1995-06-16

1995-07-03

1995-07-06

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

FUN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cedar Fair L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FUN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: General Entertainment

Cedar Fun LP- (FUN)-owns and operates amusement and water parks primarily in the United States. The company owns 11 amusement parks, including Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom located near Allentown in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul in Shakopee, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan; Kings Dominion near Richmond, Virginia; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Knott's Berry Farm located near Los Angeles in Buena Park, California; and California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California. It also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio; six separate-gated outdoor water parks; and five hotels. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio. As a limited partnership, capital gains are treated differently, so please consult with a tax professional.

