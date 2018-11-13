Best Dividend Stocks
Taitron Components Inc. Cl. A Com.

Stock

TAIT

Price as of:

$2.19 -0.09 -3.95%

Industry

Electronics Wholesale

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Electronics Wholesale /

Taitron Components Inc. Cl. A Com. (TAIT)

TAIT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

5.86%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.14

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

TAIT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

20,200

Open Price

$2.2

Day's Range

$2.1 - $2.2

Previous Close

$2.28

52 week low / high

$2.02 - $7.65

Percent off 52 week high

-71.37%

TAIT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TAIT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TAIT

TAIT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TAIT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-13

$0.035

2019-11-14

$0.035

2019-08-14

$0.03

2019-05-14

$0.03

2019-02-12

$0.03

2018-11-14

$0.03

2018-08-14

$0.025

2018-05-14

$0.025

2018-02-12

$0.025

2017-11-14

$0.025

2017-08-11

$0.025

2017-05-11

$0.025

2017-02-09

$0.025

2016-11-09

$0.025

2016-08-11

$0.025

2016-05-12

$0.025

2009-06-11

$0.05

2008-04-11

$0.05

2007-01-18

$0.1

TAIT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TAIT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TAIT

Metric

TAIT Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TAIT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.87%

12.00%

3years

TAIT

News
TAIT

Research
TAIT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TAIT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2010

2009

2008

2007

TAIT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0350

2020-01-31

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-08-02

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-05-03

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-11-02

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2018-08-03

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2018-05-04

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2018-02-02

2018-02-12

2018-02-13

2018-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-11-03

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-08-04

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-05-05

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2016-11-04

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2016-08-08

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2016-05-05

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2009-06-02

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2008-03-28

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1000

2007-01-10

2007-01-18

2007-01-22

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

TAIT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Electronics Wholesale

No company description available.

X