Stock

Price as of:

$26.65 -0.03 -0.11%

Industry

Business Services

Computers Programs & Systems (CPSI)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.50%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

16.48%

EPS $2.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CPSI DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

20,657

Open Price

$26.75

Day's Range

$26.47 - $26.8

Previous Close

$26.68

52 week low / high

$20.72 - $34.0

Percent off 52 week high

-21.62%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CPSI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CPSI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CPSI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.1

2019-08-15

$0.1

2019-05-15

$0.1

2019-02-28

$0.1

2018-11-14

$0.1

2018-08-15

$0.1

2018-05-16

$0.1

2018-02-21

$0.1

2017-11-15

$0.1

2017-08-15

$0.3

2017-05-16

$0.2

2017-02-21

$0.25

2016-11-15

$0.24

2016-08-09

$0.34

2016-05-10

$0.64

2016-02-09

$0.64

2015-11-09

$0.64

2015-08-11

$0.64

2015-05-12

$0.64

2015-02-10

$0.64

2014-11-10

$0.57

2014-08-12

$0.57

2014-05-13

$0.57

2014-02-11

$0.57

2013-11-06

$0.51

2013-08-06

$0.51

2013-05-07

$0.51

2013-02-05

$0.51

2012-11-06

$0.46

2012-08-07

$0.46

2012-05-08

$0.46

2012-02-07

$0.46

2011-11-08

$0.36

2011-08-09

$0.36

2011-05-10

$0.36

2011-02-08

$0.36

2010-11-08

$0.36

2010-08-10

$0.36

2010-05-07

$0.36

2010-02-10

$0.36

2009-11-05

$0.36

2009-08-04

$0.36

2009-05-07

$0.36

2009-02-10

$0.36

2008-11-04

$0.36

2008-08-05

$0.36

2008-05-07

$0.36

2008-02-08

$0.36

2007-10-31

$0.36

2007-08-01

$0.36

2007-05-02

$0.36

2007-02-12

$0.36

2006-11-01

$0.36

2006-08-02

$0.36

2006-05-03

$0.36

2006-02-10

$0.36

2005-11-02

$0.22

2005-08-03

$0.22

2005-05-04

$0.22

2005-02-09

$0.22

2004-11-03

$0.12

2004-08-04

$0.12

2004-05-04

$0.12

2004-02-11

$0.12

2003-11-03

$0.085

2003-08-01

$0.085

2003-05-07

$0.085

CPSI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CPSI

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CPSI Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-40.09%

0.00%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-11-05

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-07-29

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-04-29

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-08-02

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-04-30

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-02-05

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-10-30

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-08-03

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-05-04

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-02-09

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-11-03

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-08-04

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2016-01-28

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-10-29

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-07-30

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-04-30

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-01-29

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2014-10-30

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2014-07-31

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2014-01-30

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2013-10-31

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2013-07-25

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2013-04-25

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2013-01-31

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-10-25

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

2012-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-07-26

2012-08-07

2012-08-09

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-04-26

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-01-26

2012-02-07

2012-02-09

2012-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-10-24

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-07-28

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-04-18

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-01-24

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-10-28

2010-11-08

2010-11-11

2010-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-07-29

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-04-23

2010-05-07

2010-05-11

2010-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-01-28

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-10-22

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-07-23

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-04-23

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-01-29

2009-02-10

2009-02-12

2009-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-10-23

2008-11-04

2008-11-06

2008-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-07-24

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-04-24

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-01-31

2008-02-08

2008-02-12

2008-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-10-19

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-07-19

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-04-19

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-02-01

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2006-10-20

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2006-07-20

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2006-04-20

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2006-02-02

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-10-20

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2005-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-07-21

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-04-21

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-02-01

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-10-21

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-07-22

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-04-22

2004-05-04

2004-05-06

2004-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-02-03

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-10-20

2003-11-03

2003-11-05

2003-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-07-22

2003-08-01

2003-08-05

2003-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-04-22

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-26

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Computers Programs & Systems on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

Computer Programs- (CPSI)- is a leading provider of healthcare information solutions for community hospitals with over 600 client hospitals in 46 states. Founded in 1979, the Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. CPSI<span id="bwanpa3"></span>s staff of over 800 technical, healthcare and medical professionals provides system implementation and continuing support services as part of a comprehensive program designed to respond to clients<span id="bwanpa4"></span> information needs in a constantly changing healthcare environment. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

X