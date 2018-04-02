Best Dividend Stocks
ABM Industries

Stock

ABM

Price as of:

$36.92 -0.16 -0.43%

Industry

Business Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Business Services /

ABM Industries (ABM)

ABM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.94%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

35.88%

EPS $2.01

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

51 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ABM DARS™ Rating

ABM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

44,589

Open Price

$37.26

Day's Range

$36.81 - $37.26

Previous Close

$37.08

52 week low / high

$26.43 - $42.67

Percent off 52 week high

-13.48%

ABM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ABM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ABM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

ABM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ABM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-02

$0.18

2019-07-03

$0.18

2019-04-03

$0.18

2019-01-02

$0.18

2018-10-03

$0.175

2018-07-03

$0.175

2018-04-04

$0.175

2018-01-03

$0.175

2017-10-04

$0.17

2017-07-03

$0.17

2017-04-04

$0.17

2017-01-03

$0.17

2016-10-04

$0.165

2016-07-05

$0.165

2016-04-05

$0.165

2016-01-05

$0.165

2015-09-29

$0.16

2015-06-30

$0.16

2015-03-31

$0.16

2014-12-30

$0.16

2014-09-30

$0.155

2014-07-01

$0.155

2014-04-01

$0.155

2013-12-30

$0.155

2013-10-01

$0.15

2013-07-02

$0.15

2013-04-02

$0.15

2012-12-19

$0.15

2012-10-02

$0.145

2012-07-02

$0.145

2012-04-03

$0.145

2012-01-03

$0.145

2011-10-04

$0.14

2011-07-05

$0.14

2011-04-05

$0.14

2011-01-04

$0.14

2010-10-05

$0.135

2010-06-29

$0.135

2010-04-06

$0.135

2010-01-05

$0.135

2009-10-06

$0.13

2009-06-30

$0.13

2009-04-07

$0.13

2009-01-06

$0.13

2008-10-07

$0.125

2008-07-01

$0.125

2008-04-08

$0.125

2008-01-08

$0.125

2007-10-09

$0.12

2007-07-02

$0.12

2007-04-10

$0.12

2007-01-10

$0.12

2006-10-11

$0.11

2006-07-05

$0.11

2006-04-11

$0.11

2006-01-11

$0.11

2005-10-12

$0.105

2005-07-06

$0.105

2005-04-06

$0.105

2005-01-12

$0.105

2004-10-06

$0.1

2004-07-08

$0.1

2004-04-07

$0.1

2004-01-08

$0.1

2003-10-08

$0.095

2003-07-10

$0.095

2003-04-15

$0.095

2003-01-15

$0.095

2002-10-10

$0.09

2002-07-11

$0.09

2002-03-26

$0.09

2002-01-16

$0.09

2001-10-11

$0.0825

2001-07-11

$0.0825

2001-04-10

$0.0825

2001-01-10

$0.0825

2000-10-11

$0.0775

2000-07-12

$0.0775

2000-04-12

$0.0775

2000-01-12

$0.0775

1999-10-13

$0.07

1999-07-13

$0.07

1999-04-13

$0.07

1999-01-13

$0.07

1998-10-13

$0.06

1998-07-13

$0.06

1998-04-13

$0.06

1998-01-13

$0.06

1997-10-10

$0.05

1997-07-11

$0.05

1997-04-11

$0.05

1997-01-13

$0.05

1996-10-09

$0.04375

1996-07-11

$0.04375

1996-04-11

$0.04375

1996-01-10

$0.04375

1995-10-11

$0.0375

1995-07-12

$0.0375

ABM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ABM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ABM

Metric

ABM Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ABM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.94%

2.86%

51years

ABM

News
ABM

Research
ABM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ABM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ABM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-09-05

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-06-05

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-03-06

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-12-18

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-09-06

2018-10-03

2018-10-04

2018-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-06-06

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-03-06

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-12-13

2018-01-03

2018-01-04

2018-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-09-06

2017-10-04

2017-10-05

2017-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-06-07

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-03-07

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-12-13

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2016-09-07

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2016-06-08

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2016-03-08

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2015-12-08

2016-01-05

2016-01-07

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-09-02

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-06-02

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-03-03

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-12-08

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2014-09-03

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2014-06-03

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2014-03-04

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2013-12-09

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-09-04

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-06-03

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-03-04

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

2013-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-12-10

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2012-09-05

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

2012-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2012-06-06

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2012-03-05

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2011-12-13

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-09-08

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-06-07

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-03-07

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-12-15

2011-01-04

2011-01-06

2011-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-08-31

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-06-02

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-03-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2009-12-16

2010-01-05

2010-01-07

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-09-02

2009-10-06

2009-10-08

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-06-04

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-03-02

2009-04-07

2009-04-09

2009-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-12-15

2009-01-06

2009-01-08

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-09-04

2008-10-07

2008-10-09

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-06-03

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-03-04

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-12-11

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-09-05

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-06-05

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-03-06

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-12-13

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-09-06

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-06-06

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-03-13

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-12-13

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-09-07

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-06-07

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-03-07

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2004-12-13

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-09-08

2004-10-06

2004-10-11

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-06-08

2004-07-08

2004-07-12

2004-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-03-09

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-12-09

2004-01-08

2004-01-12

2004-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2003-09-09

2003-10-08

2003-10-13

2003-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2003-06-10

2003-07-10

2003-07-14

2003-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2003-03-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-18

2003-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-12-10

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-09-10

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-06-11

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-03-12

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-12-11

2002-01-16

2002-01-18

2002-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2001-09-25

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2001-06-19

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2001-03-20

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2000-12-19

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2000-09-19

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2000-06-20

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2000-03-21

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

1999-12-21

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-09-22

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-06-15

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-03-16

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1998-12-15

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-09-15

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-06-16

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-03-17

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-12-16

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-09-16

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-06-17

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-03-18

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-12-17

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-09-17

1996-10-09

1996-10-14

1996-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-06-18

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-03-19

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-12-19

1996-01-10

1996-01-15

1996-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-09-19

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-06-20

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

ABM

Investor Resources

Learn more about ABM Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ABM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

ABM Industries- (ABM)-provides janitorial, parking, security, engineering, and lighting services for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail facilities in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

