Entravision Communication

Stock

EVC

Price as of:

$2.64 +0.06 +2.33%

Industry

Broadcasting Tv

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Broadcasting Tv /

Entravision Communication (EVC)

EVC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.75%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

-74.07%

EPS -$0.27

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get EVC DARS™ Rating

EVC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

57,066

Open Price

$2.56

Day's Range

$2.56 - $2.67

Previous Close

$2.58

52 week low / high

$2.41 - $4.1

Percent off 52 week high

-35.61%

EVC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EVC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EVC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EVC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.05

2019-09-13

$0.05

2019-06-13

$0.05

2019-03-19

$0.05

2018-12-13

$0.05

2018-09-13

$0.05

2018-06-13

$0.05

2018-03-16

$0.05

2017-12-13

$0.05

2017-09-13

$0.05

2017-06-13

$0.03125

2017-03-10

$0.03125

2016-12-12

$0.03125

2016-09-13

$0.03125

2016-06-13

$0.03125

2016-03-09

$0.03125

2015-12-11

$0.03125

2015-09-11

$0.025

2015-06-11

$0.025

2015-03-10

$0.025

2014-12-11

$0.025

2014-09-11

$0.025

2014-06-11

$0.025

2014-03-12

$0.025

2013-12-12

$0.025

EVC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EVC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EVC

Metric

EVC Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EVC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.96%

0.00%

5years

EVC

News
EVC

Research
EVC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EVC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

EVC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-11-07

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-08-06

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-05-07

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-03-08

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-11-07

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-08-02

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-05-08

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-03-07

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-10-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-08-02

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2017-05-04

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2017-03-02

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2016-11-03

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2016-08-03

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2016-05-05

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2016-02-25

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2015-12-03

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2015-08-06

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2015-05-07

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2015-02-26

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2014-12-04

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2014-08-06

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2014-05-08

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2014-02-27

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-12-05

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

EVC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Broadcasting Tv

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is a Spanish language media company that focuses on radio and TV communications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

