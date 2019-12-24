Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Pep Boys

Stock

PBY

Price as of:

$25.57 -0.05 -0.2%

Industry

Auto Parts Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Auto Parts Stores /

Pep Boys (PBY)

PBY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.10%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PBY DARS™ Rating

PBY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,400

Open Price

$25.62

Day's Range

$25.55 - $25.75

Previous Close

$25.62

52 week low / high

$21.89 - $26.68

Percent off 52 week high

-4.16%

PBY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PBY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PBY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PBY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PBY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.390625

2019-08-29

$0.390625

2019-05-30

$0.390625

2019-02-28

$0.390625

2018-11-29

$0.390625

2018-08-30

$0.425347222222

2012-01-05

$0.03

2011-10-05

$0.03

2011-07-07

$0.03

2011-04-07

$0.03

2011-01-06

$0.03

2010-10-06

$0.03

2010-07-08

$0.03

2010-04-08

$0.03

2010-01-07

$0.03

2009-10-07

$0.03

2009-07-09

$0.03

2009-04-08

$0.03

2009-01-08

$0.0675

2008-10-08

$0.0675

2008-07-10

$0.0675

2008-04-10

$0.0675

2008-01-10

$0.0675

2007-10-11

$0.0675

2007-07-05

$0.0675

2007-04-12

$0.0675

2007-01-04

$0.0675

2006-10-04

$0.0675

2006-07-06

$0.0675

2006-04-06

$0.0675

2006-01-05

$0.0675

2005-10-05

$0.0675

2005-07-07

$0.0675

2005-04-07

$0.0675

2005-01-06

$0.0675

2004-10-06

$0.0675

2004-07-08

$0.0675

2004-04-07

$0.0675

2004-01-08

$0.0675

2003-10-08

$0.0675

2003-07-10

$0.0675

2003-04-10

$0.0675

2003-01-09

$0.0675

2002-10-09

$0.0675

2002-07-11

$0.0675

2002-04-11

$0.0675

2002-01-10

$0.0675

2001-10-11

$0.0675

2001-07-12

$0.0675

2001-04-11

$0.0675

2001-01-10

$0.0675

2000-10-04

$0.0675

2000-07-06

$0.0675

2000-04-06

$0.0675

2000-01-06

$0.0675

1999-10-06

$0.0675

1999-07-08

$0.0675

1999-04-08

$0.0675

1999-01-07

$0.065

1998-10-07

$0.065

1998-07-09

$0.065

1998-04-08

$0.065

1998-01-08

$0.06

1997-10-08

$0.06

1997-07-10

$0.06

1997-04-10

$0.06

1997-01-09

$0.0525

1996-10-09

$0.0525

1996-07-11

$0.0525

1996-04-11

$0.0525

1996-01-04

$0.0475

1995-10-04

$0.0475

1995-07-06

$0.0475

1995-04-04

$0.0475

PBY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PBY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PBY

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PBY Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PBY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

91.49%

0years

PBY

News
PBY

Research
PBY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PBY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PBY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3906

2019-07-10

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3906

2019-07-10

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3906

2019-01-10

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3906

2019-01-10

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3906

2018-06-27

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4253

2018-06-27

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-17

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-12-15

2012-01-05

2012-01-09

2012-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-09-15

2011-10-05

2011-10-10

2011-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-06-20

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-03-30

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-12-17

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-09-18

2010-10-06

2010-10-11

2010-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-06-18

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-03-30

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-12-28

2010-01-07

2010-01-11

2010-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-09-24

2009-10-07

2009-10-12

2009-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-06-25

2009-07-09

2009-07-13

2009-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-03-12

2009-04-08

2009-04-13

2009-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-12-15

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-09-29

2008-10-08

2008-10-13

2008-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-06-19

2008-07-10

2008-07-14

2008-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-02-29

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-12-19

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-09-24

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-06-19

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

2007-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-02-15

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2006-12-19

2007-01-04

2007-01-08

2007-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2006-09-07

2006-10-04

2006-10-09

2006-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2006-06-16

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2006-03-06

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-12-16

2006-01-05

2006-01-09

2006-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-09-16

2005-10-05

2005-10-10

2005-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-06-09

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-03-01

2005-04-07

2005-04-11

2005-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-12-15

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-09-09

2004-10-06

2004-10-11

2004-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-06-03

2004-07-08

2004-07-12

2004-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-04-01

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2003-12-10

2004-01-08

2004-01-12

2004-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2003-09-10

2003-10-08

2003-10-13

2003-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2003-05-29

2003-07-10

2003-07-14

2003-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2003-03-25

2003-04-10

2003-04-14

2003-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-12-10

2003-01-09

2003-01-13

2003-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-09-10

2002-10-09

2002-10-14

2002-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-05-29

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-03-26

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2001-12-11

2002-01-10

2002-01-14

2002-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2001-09-11

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2001-05-30

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2001-03-26

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2000-12-11

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2000-09-25

2000-10-04

2000-10-09

2000-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2000-05-31

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2000-03-28

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1999-12-07

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1999-08-31

1999-10-06

1999-10-11

1999-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1999-06-02

1999-07-08

1999-07-12

1999-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1999-03-23

1999-04-08

1999-04-12

1999-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-12-09

1999-01-07

1999-01-11

1999-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-09-15

1998-10-07

1998-10-12

1998-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-06-03

1998-07-09

1998-07-13

1998-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-03-31

1998-04-08

1998-04-13

1998-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-12-03

1998-01-08

1998-01-12

1998-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-09-11

1997-10-08

1997-10-13

1997-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-06-04

1997-07-10

1997-07-14

1997-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-03-27

1997-04-10

1997-04-14

1997-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1996-12-06

1997-01-09

1997-01-13

1997-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1996-09-04

1996-10-09

1996-10-14

1996-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1996-05-29

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1996-03-28

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1995-12-07

1996-01-04

1996-01-08

1996-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1995-09-07

1995-10-04

1995-10-09

1995-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1995-05-31

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1995-03-31

1995-04-04

1995-04-10

1995-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

PBY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pep Boys on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PBY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Auto Parts Stores

Pep Boys- (PBY)- has over 560 stores and approximately 6,000 service bays in 35 states and Puerto Rico. Along with its vehicle repair and maintenance capabilities, the company also serves the commercial auto parts delivery market and is one of the leading sellers of replacement tires in the United States.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X