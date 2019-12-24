This table allows you to know how fast PBY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-27 $0.390625 2019-08-29 $0.390625 2019-05-30 $0.390625 2019-02-28 $0.390625 2018-11-29 $0.390625 2018-08-30 $0.425347222222 2012-01-05 $0.03 2011-10-05 $0.03 2011-07-07 $0.03 2011-04-07 $0.03 2011-01-06 $0.03 2010-10-06 $0.03 2010-07-08 $0.03 2010-04-08 $0.03 2010-01-07 $0.03 2009-10-07 $0.03 2009-07-09 $0.03 2009-04-08 $0.03 2009-01-08 $0.0675 2008-10-08 $0.0675 2008-07-10 $0.0675 2008-04-10 $0.0675 2008-01-10 $0.0675 2007-10-11 $0.0675 2007-07-05 $0.0675 2007-04-12 $0.0675 2007-01-04 $0.0675 2006-10-04 $0.0675 2006-07-06 $0.0675 2006-04-06 $0.0675 2006-01-05 $0.0675 2005-10-05 $0.0675 2005-07-07 $0.0675 2005-04-07 $0.0675 2005-01-06 $0.0675 2004-10-06 $0.0675 2004-07-08 $0.0675 2004-04-07 $0.0675 2004-01-08 $0.0675 2003-10-08 $0.0675 2003-07-10 $0.0675 2003-04-10 $0.0675 2003-01-09 $0.0675 2002-10-09 $0.0675 2002-07-11 $0.0675 2002-04-11 $0.0675 2002-01-10 $0.0675 2001-10-11 $0.0675 2001-07-12 $0.0675 2001-04-11 $0.0675 2001-01-10 $0.0675 2000-10-04 $0.0675 2000-07-06 $0.0675 2000-04-06 $0.0675 2000-01-06 $0.0675 1999-10-06 $0.0675 1999-07-08 $0.0675 1999-04-08 $0.0675 1999-01-07 $0.065 1998-10-07 $0.065 1998-07-09 $0.065 1998-04-08 $0.065 1998-01-08 $0.06 1997-10-08 $0.06 1997-07-10 $0.06 1997-04-10 $0.06 1997-01-09 $0.0525 1996-10-09 $0.0525 1996-07-11 $0.0525 1996-04-11 $0.0525 1996-01-04 $0.0475 1995-10-04 $0.0475 1995-07-06 $0.0475 1995-04-04 $0.0475