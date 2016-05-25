Best Dividend Stocks
L Brands Inc.

Stock

LB

Price as of:

$18.3 -0.2 -1.08%

Industry

Apparel Stores

L Brands Inc. (LB)

LB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.49%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

50.39%

EPS $2.38

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LB DARS™ Rating

LB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,211,394

Open Price

$18.56

Day's Range

$18.16 - $18.63

Previous Close

$18.5

52 week low / high

$15.8 - $29.69

Percent off 52 week high

-38.36%

LB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.3

2019-08-22

$0.3

2019-05-30

$0.3

2019-02-21

$0.3

2018-11-21

$0.6

2018-08-23

$0.6

2018-05-31

$0.6

2018-02-22

$0.6

2017-11-22

$0.6

2017-08-17

$0.6

2017-05-31

$0.6

2017-02-15

$0.6

2016-11-16

$0.6

2016-08-17

$0.6

2016-06-01

$0.6

2016-02-17

$0.6

2015-11-18

$0.5

2015-08-19

$0.5

2015-06-03

$0.5

2015-02-18

$0.5

2014-11-19

$0.34

2014-08-20

$0.34

2014-06-04

$0.34

2014-02-19

$0.34

2013-11-21

$0.3

2013-08-21

$0.3

2013-06-05

$0.3

2013-02-20

$0.3

2012-11-21

$0.25

2012-08-21

$0.25

2012-06-06

$0.25

2012-02-22

$0.25

2011-11-22

$0.2

2011-08-24

$0.2

2011-06-03

$0.2

2011-02-23

$0.2

2010-11-23

$0.15

2010-08-25

$0.15

2010-06-02

$0.15

2010-02-24

$0.15

2009-11-24

$0.15

2009-08-26

$0.15

2009-06-04

$0.15

2009-02-25

$0.15

2008-11-24

$0.15

2008-08-26

$0.15

2008-05-27

$0.15

2008-02-26

$0.15

2007-11-27

$0.15

2007-08-28

$0.15

2007-05-29

$0.15

2007-02-27

$0.15

2006-11-28

$0.15

2006-08-29

$0.15

2006-05-30

$0.15

2006-02-28

$0.15

2005-11-29

$0.15

2005-08-31

$0.15

2005-06-01

$0.15

2005-03-02

$0.15

2004-12-01

$0.12

2004-09-01

$0.12

2004-06-02

$0.12

2004-03-03

$0.12

2003-12-03

$0.1

2003-09-03

$0.1

2003-06-04

$0.1

2003-03-05

$0.1

2002-12-04

$0.075

2002-09-04

$0.075

2002-06-05

$0.075

2002-03-06

$0.075

2001-12-05

$0.075

2001-09-05

$0.075

2001-06-06

$0.075

2001-03-07

$0.075

2000-11-29

$0.075

2000-08-30

$0.075

2000-06-07

$0.075

2000-03-01

$0.075

1999-12-01

$0.075

1999-09-01

$0.075

1999-06-21

$0.075

1999-03-03

$0.075

1998-12-02

$0.065

1998-09-02

$0.065

1998-06-03

$0.065

1998-03-04

$0.065

1997-12-03

$0.06

1997-09-03

$0.06

1997-06-04

$0.06

1997-03-05

$0.06

1996-12-04

$0.05

1996-09-04

$0.05

1996-06-05

$0.05

1996-03-20

$0.05

1995-11-29

$0.05

1995-09-06

$0.05

1995-05-26

$0.05

LB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LB

Metric

LB Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-20.63%

-50.00%

0years

LB

News
LB

Research
LB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

LB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-11-08

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-08-09

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-05-17

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-02-07

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-11-08

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-08-10

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-05-18

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-02-08

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-11-10

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-08-04

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-05-19

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-02-02

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-11-03

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-08-05

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-05-20

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-02-04

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-11-06

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-08-07

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-05-21

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-02-05

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-11-07

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-08-08

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-05-23

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-02-03

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-11-11

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-08-08

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-05-24

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-02-04

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-11-14

2012-11-21

2012-11-26

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-08-02

2012-08-21

2012-08-23

2012-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-05-25

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-01-30

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-11-05

2011-11-22

2011-11-25

2011-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-08-05

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-05-31

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

2011-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-01-28

2011-02-23

2011-02-25

2011-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-11-05

2010-11-23

2010-11-26

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-08-16

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-02-04

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-11-05

2009-11-24

2009-11-27

2009-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-08-07

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-05-28

2009-06-04

2009-06-08

2009-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-02-02

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-11-06

2008-11-24

2008-11-26

2008-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-08-08

2008-08-26

2008-08-28

2008-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-05-19

2008-05-27

2008-05-29

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-02-04

2008-02-26

2008-02-28

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-11-12

2007-11-27

2007-11-29

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-08-10

2007-08-28

2007-08-30

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-05-22

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-02-02

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-11-13

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-08-04

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-05-22

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-01-30

2006-02-28

2006-03-02

2006-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-11-14

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-08-05

2005-08-31

2005-09-02

2005-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-01-31

2005-03-02

2005-03-04

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-11-19

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-08-19

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-05-17

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-02-26

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-11-10

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-08-20

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-05-20

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-02-03

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-11-08

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-08-16

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-05-20

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-02-04

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-11-09

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-08-17

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-05-21

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-01-26

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-11-10

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-05-15

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-02-02

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-11-12

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-08-20

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-05-03

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-02-01

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-11-16

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-08-21

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-05-18

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-01-30

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-11-14

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-08-22

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-05-19

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-01-24

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-11-15

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-08-23

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-05-20

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-01-30

1996-03-20

1996-03-22

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-11-20

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-08-18

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-05-15

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

LB

Investor Resources

Learn more about L Brands Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Apparel Stores

This company operates as a specialty retailer of womens intimate and other apparel, beauty, and personal care products and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers lingerie, fragrances, cosmetics, shower gels, lotions, antibacterial soaps, and accessories under the Victorias Secret, Victorias Secret Pink, Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn Candle Company, La Senza, and Henri Bendel brand names. The company sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores, Websites, and catalogues, as well as through franchise, license, and wholesale partners. As of March 12, 2012, it operated 2,620 specialty stores in the United States; and approximately 700 company-operated and franchised additional locations world-wide. The company, formerly known as The Limited, Inc., was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

X