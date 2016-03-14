Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

DSW Inc.

Stock

DSW

Price as of:

$22.51 +0.29 +1.31%

Industry

Apparel Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
DSW Inc. (DSW) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for DSW Inc. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Apparel Stores /

DSW Inc. (DSW)

DSW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $1.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DSW DARS™ Rating

DSW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,445,400

Open Price

$22.24

Day's Range

$21.82 - $22.7

Previous Close

$22.22

52 week low / high

$20.21 - $34.63

Percent off 52 week high

-35.00%

DSW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DSW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DSW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DSW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DSW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-03-29

$0.25

2018-12-20

$0.25

2018-09-21

$0.25

2018-06-20

$0.25

2018-03-22

$0.25

2017-12-14

$0.2

2017-09-18

$0.2

2017-06-13

$0.2

2017-03-15

$0.2

2016-12-14

$0.2

2016-09-14

$0.2

2016-06-14

$0.2

2016-03-30

$0.2

2015-12-16

$0.2

2015-09-16

$0.2

2015-06-17

$0.2

2015-03-18

$0.2

2014-12-17

$0.1875

2014-09-17

$0.1875

2014-06-18

$0.1875

2014-04-02

$0.1875

2013-12-17

$0.125

2013-09-18

$0.125

2013-06-14

$0.125

2012-12-13

$0.09

2012-12-13

$0.09

2012-09-14

$0.09

2012-06-15

$0.09

2012-03-16

$0.075

2011-12-15

$0.075

2011-09-16

$0.075

2003-03-12

$0.214844

2002-12-11

$0.214844

2002-09-11

$0.214844

2002-06-12

$0.214844

2002-03-13

$0.214844

2001-12-12

$0.214844

2001-09-12

$0.214844

2001-06-13

$0.214844

2001-03-13

$0.214844

2000-12-13

$0.214844

2000-09-13

$0.214844

2000-06-13

$0.214844

2000-03-13

$0.214844

1999-12-13

$0.214844

1999-09-13

$0.214844

1999-06-11

$0.214844

1999-03-11

$0.214844

1998-12-11

$0.214844

1998-09-11

$0.214844

DSW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DSW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DSW

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DSW Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

DSW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.72%

0.00%

1years

DSW

News
DSW

Research
DSW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DSW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DSW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-12-06

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-08-28

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-05-30

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-03-13

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-11-15

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-08-02

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-05-24

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-11-22

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-08-30

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-05-24

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-03-15

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-11-24

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-08-25

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-05-22

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-02-17

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-11-25

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-08-26

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-05-27

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-03-18

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-11-26

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-08-22

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-05-29

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-12-04

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-11-20

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-08-17

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-05-22

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-03-01

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-11-17

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-08-10

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2001-09-12

2001-09-15

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

Unknown

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

1999-02-17

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

1998-11-23

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2148

1998-08-28

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

DSW

Investor Resources

Learn more about DSW Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DSW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Apparel Stores

DSW Inc. (DSW) - this company operates as a footwear specialty retailer in the United States. It offers dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men, as well as accessories, handbags, and hosiery. The company also sells shoes and accessories through dsw.com. As of January 29, 2011, it operated 305 DSW shoe stores; and 352 leased shoe departments for other retailers. DSW Inc. was formerly known as Shonac Corporation and changed its name on February 22, 2005. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. DSW, Inc. formerly operated as a subsidiary of Retail Ventures, Inc.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X