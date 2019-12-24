Best Dividend Stocks
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. ADS ADR (Sponsored)

Stock

OMAB

Price as of:

$60.11 -0.63 -1.04%

Industry

Air Services Other

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. ADS ADR (Sponsored) (OMAB)

OMAB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.44%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.48

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

43.53%

EPS $3.40

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get OMAB DARS™ Rating

OMAB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$60.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

38,700

Open Price

$60.97

Day's Range

$59.43 - $61.12

Previous Close

$60.74

52 week low / high

$37.07 - $62.85

Percent off 52 week high

-4.36%

OMAB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OMAB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

OMAB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OMAB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-17

$1.478569

2018-05-30

$1.409269

2017-05-11

$1.392858

2017-05-11

$0.164113

2016-04-26

$0.428664

2016-04-26

$1.0737072

2012-05-30

$0.69565

2012-04-11

$0.133211

2012-01-11

$0.130257

2011-10-12

$0.129601

2011-07-12

$0.149419

2011-04-12

$0.149204

2011-01-12

$0.146044

2010-10-12

$0.140744

2010-07-12

$0.136159

2010-04-12

$0.14291

2010-01-12

$0.138029

2009-10-09

$0.133791

2009-07-10

$0.129004

2009-04-09

$0.145317

2009-01-12

$0.136697

2008-10-09

$0.14182

2008-07-10

$0.19059

2008-04-10

$0.18511

2008-01-10

$0.17582

2007-10-10

$0.17801

2007-07-11

$0.17917

OMAB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OMAB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OMAB

Metric

OMAB Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

OMAB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.53%

4.92%

0years

OMAB

News
OMAB

Research
OMAB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OMAB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

OMAB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.4786

Unknown

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.4093

Unknown

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1641

Unknown

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3929

Unknown

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0737

Unknown

2016-04-26

2016-04-28

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4287

Unknown

2016-04-26

2016-04-28

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6957

Unknown

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1332

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1303

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1296

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1494

Unknown

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1492

Unknown

2011-04-12

2011-04-14

2011-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1460

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1407

Unknown

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1362

Unknown

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1429

Unknown

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1380

Unknown

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1338

Unknown

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1290

Unknown

2009-07-10

2009-07-14

2009-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1453

Unknown

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

Unknown

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1418

Unknown

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1906

Unknown

2008-07-10

2008-07-14

2008-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1851

Unknown

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1758

Unknown

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1780

Unknown

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1792

Unknown

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

OMAB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Air Services Other

No company description available.

X