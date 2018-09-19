Best Dividend Stocks
Avianca Holdings SA (ADR)

Stock

AVH

Price as of:

$4.57 +0.05 +1.11%

Industry

Air Services Other

Avianca Holdings SA (ADR) (AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA (ADR) (AVH)

AVH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.25%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.15

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

-9.66%

EPS -$1.52

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

AVH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,378

Open Price

$4.5

Day's Range

$4.49 - $4.59

Previous Close

$4.52

52 week low / high

$2.55 - $5.1

Percent off 52 week high

-10.39%

AVH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AVH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

AVH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AVH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-12

$0.036759

2019-08-15

$0.032713

2019-05-22

$0.033374

2018-09-20

$0.057851

2018-08-23

$0.055909

2018-07-23

$0.05973

2018-07-13

$0.059416

2017-10-23

$0.089304

2017-07-25

$0.090604

2016-12-12

$0.032882

2016-10-11

$0.030244

2016-06-30

$0.029422

2016-04-07

$0.028366

2015-10-21

$0.519997

2014-04-21

$0.288397

AVH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AVH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AVH

Metric

AVH Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AVH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.74%

-36.87%

2years

AVH

AVH

AVH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AVH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

AVH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0368

Unknown

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0327

Unknown

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0334

Unknown

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0579

Unknown

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0559

Unknown

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

Unknown

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0594

Unknown

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0893

Unknown

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0906

Unknown

2017-07-25

2017-07-27

2017-08-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0329

Unknown

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0302

Unknown

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0294

Unknown

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0284

Unknown

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-04-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5200

Unknown

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2884

Unknown

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Annual

AVH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Air Services Other

No company description available.

