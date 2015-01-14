One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties
Compare OLP to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
OLP Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
OLP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
OLP Dividend Growth
0.00%
|
8.43%
|
20.00%
|
104.55%
|
0%
|
1
Trade OLP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading OLP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading OLP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend by 28%
Anish Sharma
|
Following is a snapshot of the 13 major stocks that increased dividends last...
News
MasterCard Increases Dividend by 15%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 13 major stocks that increased dividends for...
News
Dollar General stands out from 45 stocks that Increased Dividends
Ani G
|
General Mills & 45 stocks that Increased Dividends
News
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on June 22
Rupert Hadlow
|
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Monday June 22, 2015.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
One Liberty Properties- (OLP)- engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 66 properties, including a 50% tenancy in common interest in 1 property; and participated in 7 joint ventures that owned approximately 6 properties located in 28 states in the United States. One Liberty Properties was founded in 1982 and is based in Great Neck, New York. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$6.10
$0.17
2.867%
$0.00
$0.03
3.333%
$10.08
-$0.85
-7.777%
$25.43
-$0.16
-0.625%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.00
$1.00
3.922%
$0.05
$0.00
0.000%
$25.08
$0.00
0.000%
$24.33
$0.33
1.375%
$9.67
$0.02
0.207%
