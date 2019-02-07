Mid-American Apartment Communities
Mid-American Apartment Communities
Compare MAA to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
MAA Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MAA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MAA Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
4.07%
17.07%
31.51%
56.10%
66.96%
1
Trade MAA using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MAA’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MAA’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
REIT Investors Need to Be Selective
Aaron Levitt
|
Thanks to the pandemic’s wide-reaching effects, REITs are becoming another “have and have...
News
AbbVie, Oracle and Abbott Laboratories Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Apartment REITs Show No Signs of Slowing
Aaron Levitt
|
For investors, the trends propelling apartment REITs make the sector a prime play...
News
Rising Rents Are Great for Apartment REITs
Aaron Levitt
|
The sector has been a top performer since the recession.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Mid-American Apartment Communities-(MAA)-is a self-administered, self-managed apartment-only real estate investment trust which owns or has ownership interest in 41,120 apartment units throughout the Sunbelt region of the U.S. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$6.10
$0.17
2.867%
$0.00
$0.03
3.333%
$10.08
-$0.85
-7.777%
$25.43
-$0.16
-0.625%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.00
$1.00
3.922%
$0.05
$0.00
0.000%
$25.08
$0.00
0.000%
$24.33
$0.33
1.375%
$9.67
$0.02
0.207%
