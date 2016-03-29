CubeSmart
Compare CUBE to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
CUBE Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CUBE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CUBE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
5.74%
|
43.33%
|
134.55%
|
1190.00%
|
0%
|
1
Trade CUBE using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CUBE’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CUBE’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Self-Storage REITs Still Have Gains Ahead
Aaron Levitt
|
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have long been an income seeker’s secret weapon.
News
Self-Storage REITs: A Hidden Winner From the Hurricanes
Aaron Levitt
|
Self-storage units and real estate investment trusts offer one of the best dividend...
News
4 REITs Near Their 52-Week Highs
Bob Ciura
|
Dividend.com analyzes 4 promising REITs.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
CubeSmart - (CUBE) - CubeSmart (formerly U-Store-It Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 451 facilities across the United States and operates the CubeSmart Network, which consists of approximately 808 additional self-storage facilities. The Company plans to exceed Customer expectations by adding more personalized services and technology to some of the best storage spaces around. CubeSmart services include storage customization, logistics services, comprehensive moving services, organizational services, and office amenities. The Company's self-storage facilities are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, secure, and in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers, as well as boat storage and mini storage. According to the 2011 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top four owners and operators of self-storage facilities in the U.S.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$80.30
$0.02
0.025%
$25.08
$0.00
0.000%
$20.62
$0.10
0.487%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$4.40
$0.11
2.564%
$1.85
-$0.10
-5.128%
$27.17
-$0.19
-0.694%
$16.31
-$0.32
-1.924%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.06
-$0.01
-14.286%
