Kinross Gold Corp
Kinross Gold Corp
Compare KGC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
KGC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
KGC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
KGC Dividend Growth
Trade KGC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading KGC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading KGC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Gold Miners Could Glitter for Dividend Investors
Aaron Levitt
|
With gold now shining bright, miners can make for a compelling buy for...
News
Trading Orders Matter
Aaron Levitt
|
using the wrong trading order type could be a huge problem for some...
News
Investing for the VERY Patient
Evan Cooper
|
We discuss contrarian buys for the extremely patient investor.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Metals Mining
Additional Links:
Kinross Gold Corp- (KGC)-engages in mining and processing gold and silver ores with a principal focus on gold, as well as in the exploration for and the acquisition of gold bearing properties in the Americas, the Russian Federation, and internationally. As of December 31, 2007, its proven and probable mineral reserves were 46.6 million ounces of gold and 77.0 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.01
-100.000%
$0.04
$0.00
0.000%
$0.16
$0.00
0.000%
$9.57
-$0.16
-1.643%
$0.21
-$0.05
-19.231%
$7.05
$0.00
0.000%
$7.27
$0.02
0.276%
$0.20
-$0.01
-4.762%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$10.80
-$0.57
-5.013%
KGC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
