HudBay Minerals
Compare HBM to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
HBM Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
HBM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
HBM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-2.63%
|
-1.33%
|
-18.23%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade HBM using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading HBM’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading HBM’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
BHP Group Plc. Leads 150 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Wal-Mart Increases Dividend by 2%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends last...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Metals Mining
Additional Links:
Hudbay Minerals (HBM) - this company engages in the discovery, production, and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It primarily operates zinc and copper mines. The company owns three underground mines, including 777 mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba; the Trout Lake mine near Flin Flon; and the Chisel North mine near Snow Lake, Manitoba. It holds land positions of 408,308 hectares in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, other land holdings in Guatemala, New York state, Yukon, Chile, and Ontario. The company also operates concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan; a zinc oxide production facility in Ontario; and the White Pine Copper Refinery in Michigan, as well as owns the Fenix Nickel Project in Guatemala. In addition, it produces gold, silver, and zinc oxide. The company has a joint venture agreement with VMS Ventures Inc. (VMS) for exploration and development of Reed Lake property and a series of adjacent mineral properties held by VMS in Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.29
-$0.01
-3.333%
$0.06
$0.00
0.000%
$1.80
-$0.14
-7.216%
$0.33
-$0.01
-2.941%
$4.00
$4.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.17
-$0.02
-10.526%
$0.12
-$0.01
-7.692%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.96
$0.00
0.000%
