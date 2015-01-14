Freeport McMoran
Compare FCX to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
FCX Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
FCX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
FCX Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
33.33%
|
0%
|
-84.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
AT&T Inc. Leads 229 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
The Wrap for February 22: Toned Down Trade Boosts Market
Aaron Levitt
|
Despite being a shortened week – thanks to the President's Day holiday –...
The Market Wrap For January 25: Earnings Remain Mixed
Aaron Levitt
|
Despite the shortened trading week, investors continue to be on edge when it...
AT&T Leads Securities Going Ex-Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Metals Mining
Additional Links:
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (FCX) is the world's lowest-cost copper producer and one of the world's largest producers of gold. The Company operates seven copper mines in North America: Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona, along with two molybdenum mines in Colorado. It operates two oil wells, and three natural gas wells in North America. FCX was founded in 1912, and is based in Phoenix, AZ. FCX is largely affected by volatile commodity prices, and its earnings can vary widely as a result. FCX has been paying dividends since 1994, and has increased them consistently since 2011. FCX pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.22
$0.00
0.000%
$37.20
-$0.51
-1.355%
$0.03
$0.01
50.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$0.53
-$0.24
-31.169%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$115.99
-$3.85
-3.235%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.07
-$0.01
-12.500%
$0.09
-$0.01
-10.000%
