Cliffs Natural Resources Inc.
Compare CLF to Popular Dividend Stocks
CLF Payout Estimates
CLF Payout History (Paid and Declared)
CLF Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
-63.33%
|
-13.73%
|
17.33%
|
1
News & Research
News
News
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Read ahead to learn more about the dividend cut.
News
American Express Company Leads 24 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Market Wrap-up for Jan. 30 - The Week in Review
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This edition of the market wrap up looks at the most important earnings...
News
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc Suspends Dividend (CLF)
Shauna O'Brien
|
Cliffs Natural Resources reported on Monday morning that it has canceled its quarterly...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Iron Steel
Additional Links:
Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) is an international mining and natural resources company. The Company is an iron ore producer and a producer of metallurgical coal. The firm has approximately 4,000 employees and a holds 28% share of the iron-ore pellet market. The company was founded in 1846, and is based in Cleveland, OH.
