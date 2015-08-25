Cabot Corp
CBT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
5.75%
|
23.21%
|
60.47%
|
91.67%
|
213.64%
|
4
News
News
News
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend by 7%
Anish Sharma
|
We present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week. The...
News
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend by 5%
Anish Sharma
|
Following is a snapshot of the 13 major stocks that increased dividends for...
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Wednesday, August 26
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div August 26.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Chemicals
Additional Links:
Cabot (CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and materials company headquartered in Boston, MA. Cabot's major products are carbon black, fumed silica, inkjet colorants, capacitor materials, and cesium formate drilling fluids. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Cabot is a heavily regulated company, as it has to follow extensive safety, health, and environmental requirements. Volatile commodity prices, combined with the fact that the majority of Cabot’s sales are outside of the United States, can result in large fluctuations in operational results for Cabot. Cabot has been paying dividends since 1993 and has increased them consecutively since 2012. Cabot pays its dividends quarterly.
