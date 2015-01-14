CSX Corp
Compare CSX to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
CSX Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CSX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CSX Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
9.09%
|
33.33%
|
52.38%
|
227.27%
|
380.00%
|
1
Trade CSX using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CSX’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CSX’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Dividend University
Analyzing Transportation Stocks: A Dividend.com Guide
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article offers a comprehensive guide to analyzing the transportation industry.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Transportation Logistics
Additional Links:
CSX Corp (CSX) is a transportation company, which is the result of the merging of Chessie System and Seaboard Coast Line Industries. The company provides services, including traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. CSX provides rail-based transportation services, including traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. The company was founded in 1980, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. CSX is largely affected by the performance of the general economy and the amount customers choose to ship. As well, the price of crude oil largely affects transportation costs and CSX’s business. CSX has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2005. CSX pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$7.56
-$0.04
-0.526%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$13.01
$3.41
35.521%
$130.00
$0.00
0.000%
$9.73
$0.04
0.413%
$1.60
-$0.20
-11.111%
$25.06
-$0.28
-1.105%
$4.68
$0.06
1.299%
$27.10
$27.10
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
