Belden Inc.
Compare BDC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
BDC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BDC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
BDC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0%
|
1
Trade BDC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BDC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BDC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
The Coca-Cola Company leads 150 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 150 stocks include eleven dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
News
Finding Big Yields in BDCs
Aaron Levitt
|
Finding Big Yields in BDCs
News
Hercules Technology Growth Capital: Start-Up Tech With a Side Of Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
A look at Hercules - a start up Tech
News
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on June 12
Rupert Hadlow
|
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Friday June 12, 2015.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Electrical Equipment
Additional Links:
Belden- (BDC)-designs, manufactures, and sells signal transmission solutions for industrial automation, data centers, broadcast studios, and aerospace markets in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1993. It was formerly known as Belden CDT, Inc. and changed its name to Belden, Inc. in 2007. The company is based in St. Louis, Missouri.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.33
$0.00
0.000%
$2.31
-$0.06
-2.532%
$97.48
-$0.06
-0.062%
$20.90
$20.90
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.02
$0.01
100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$51.85
$0.05
0.097%
$24.80
$24.80
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
BDC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
