AAON
Compare AAON to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
AAON Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
AAON Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
AAON Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
0.00%
33.33%
81.13%
200.00%
0%
1
Trade AAON using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading AAON’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading AAON’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Expeditors International and RLI Corporation Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
ADP Increases Dividend by 9.5%
Anish Sharma
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts. Below, we present...
News
McDonald’s Leads 267 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 267 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, November 28.
News
ADP Increases Dividend by 7.55%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends for...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Electrical Equipment
Additional Links:
AAON- (AAON)-engages in the manufacture and sale of air-conditioning and heating equipment primarily in the United States and Canada. Its products include standardized and custom rooftop units; chillers; make-up air units; heat recovery units; air-handling units that consist of coils, blowers, and filters; condensing units comprising coils, fans, and compressors; coils consisting of a sheet metal casing with tubing and fins; and boilers that include boilers and a sheet metal cabinet. The company's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets. AAON sells its products primarily to property owners and contractors through a network of manufacturers' representatives and its internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.33
$0.00
0.000%
$2.31
-$0.06
-2.532%
$97.48
-$0.06
-0.062%
$20.90
$20.90
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.02
$0.01
100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$51.85
$0.05
0.097%
$24.80
$24.80
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
