CAE Inc.
Compare CAE to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
CAE Payout Estimates
CAE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
CAE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
9.15%
|
34.38%
|
35.35%
|
196.46%
|
421.12%
|
0
Trade CAE using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CAE’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CAE’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
PetroChina Company Limited Increases Dividend by 38%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Find out securities going ex-dividend this week with increased payout.
Cenovus Energy Sees 2.6% Decrease in Dividend
Ani G
|
Find out the list of five major securities that decreased dividends for the...
ConAgra Foods Sees a 20% Decline in Dividend
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of 10 major securities that decreased dividends last week.
Stock News: Analyst Moves for August 13 - CCE, ABX & More
Rupert Hadlow
|
Today's upgrades and downgrades for notable dividend-paying stocks.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Aerospace Defense
Additional Links:
Cascade Corp- (CAE)-manufactures and distributes materials handling load engagement devices and related replacement parts, primarily for the lift truck and construction industries worldwide. Cascade was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Fairview, Oregon.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.08
$0.02
33.333%
$0.06
-$0.01
-14.286%
$51.84
$2.09
4.201%
$0.34
-$0.03
-8.108%
$7.59
-$0.70
-8.444%
$1.22
-$0.04
-3.175%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$848.41
-$3.59
-0.421%
