Boeing Co.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Aerospace Defense
Additional Links:
Boeing (BA) is the world's leading aerospace company and the largest manufacturer of commercial jetliners and military aircraft combined. The company is located in over 90 countries, and is the largest exporter in the U.S. It has three divisions: commercial airplanes, Integrated Defense Systems (IDS), and Boeing Capital Corporation. BA was founded in 1916, and is based in Chicago, IL. Boeing is affected by increasing costs of developing aircraft, as well as increasing litigation costs. Boeing faced a probe in January 2013 over its new 787 dreamliner as batteries in two aircraft overheated. Boeing has been paying dividends since 1937, and has been increasing it steadily since 1970. Boeing is a dividend aristocrat and pays its dividend quarterly.
