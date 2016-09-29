Best Dividend Stocks
Simpson Manufacturing

Stock

SSD

Price as of:

$53.81 +4.68 +9.53%

Industry

Small Tools And Accessories

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

SSD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.40%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

26.96%

EPS $3.41

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SSD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$53.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

501,900

Open Price

$50.95

Day's Range

$49.34 - $55.93

Previous Close

$49.13

52 week low / high

$47.02 - $88.25

Percent off 52 week high

-39.03%

SSD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2300

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2300

2020-01-21

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-23

Regular

SSD

Compare SSD to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Industrial Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade SSD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SSD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SSD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-01

$0.23

2019-12-31

$0.23

2019-10-02

$0.23

2019-07-02

$0.23

2019-04-03

$0.22

2019-01-02

$0.22

2018-10-03

$0.22

2018-07-03

$0.22

2018-04-04

$0.21

2018-01-03

$0.21

2017-10-04

$0.21

2017-07-03

$0.21

2017-04-04

$0.18

2017-01-03

$0.18

2016-10-04

$0.18

2016-07-05

$0.18

2016-04-05

$0.16

2016-01-05

$0.16

2015-09-29

$0.16

2015-06-30

$0.16

2015-03-31

$0.14

2015-01-06

$0.14

2014-09-30

$0.14

2014-07-01

$0.14

2014-04-01

$0.125

2013-12-30

$0.125

2013-10-01

$0.125

2013-07-01

$0.125

2012-12-31

$0.125

2012-10-02

$0.125

2012-07-02

$0.125

2012-04-03

$0.125

2012-01-03

$0.125

2011-10-04

$0.125

2011-07-05

$0.125

2011-04-05

$0.125

2011-01-04

$0.1

2010-10-05

$0.1

2010-07-06

$0.1

2010-04-06

$0.1

2010-01-05

$0.1

2009-09-29

$0.1

2009-06-30

$0.1

2009-04-01

$0.1

2009-01-02

$0.1

2008-10-01

$0.1

2008-07-01

$0.1

2008-04-01

$0.1

2008-01-08

$0.1

2007-10-02

$0.1

2007-07-03

$0.1

2007-04-03

$0.1

2007-01-03

$0.08

2006-10-03

$0.08

2006-07-03

$0.08

2006-04-04

$0.08

2006-01-04

$0.08

2005-10-04

$0.05

2005-07-05

$0.05

2005-04-04

$0.05

2005-01-04

$0.05

2004-10-04

$0.05

2004-07-01

$0.05

SSD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SSD

Metric

SSD Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SSD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.66%

-18.58%

6years

SSD

News
SSD

Research
SSD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SSD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

SSD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2300

2020-01-21

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-10-24

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-07-25

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-04-26

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-01-28

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-10-22

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-07-26

2018-10-03

2018-10-04

2018-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-04-24

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-01-29

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-09-28

2018-01-03

2018-01-04

2018-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-07-13

2017-10-04

2017-10-05

2017-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-04-24

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-01-30

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-10-27

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-07-28

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-04-20

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-02-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

2016-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-10-20

2016-01-05

2016-01-07

2016-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-07-14

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-04-21

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-02-02

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-10-20

2015-01-06

2015-01-08

2015-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-07-21

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-04-22

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-02-06

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-10-16

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-07-17

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-04-23

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-10-18

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

2013-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-07-18

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

2012-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-04-26

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-01-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-10-19

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-07-28

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-04-26

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-02-03

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

2011-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-10-28

2011-01-04

2011-01-06

2011-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-07-20

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

2010-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-04-28

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

2010-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-02-02

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

2010-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-10-21

2010-01-05

2010-01-07

2010-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-07-31

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-04-17

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-02-23

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-12-15

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-08-01

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-04-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-02-19

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-10-25

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-07-26

2007-10-02

2007-10-04

2007-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-04-26

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-02-02

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-10-31

2007-01-03

2007-01-04

2007-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-07-28

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-04-25

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-01-27

2006-04-04

2006-04-06

2006-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-11-15

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-07-26

2005-10-04

2005-10-06

2005-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-05-03

2005-07-05

2005-07-07

2005-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-01-25

2005-04-04

2005-04-06

2005-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-09-24

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

2005-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-07-20

2004-10-04

2004-10-06

2004-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-04-22

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

SSD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Simpson Manufacturing on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SSD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Small Tools And Accessories

Simpson Manufacturing Co.- (SSD)-engages in the manufacture and marketing of building products. Simpson Manufacturing was founded in 1956 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

