Federal Signal Corporation

Stock

FSS

Price as of:

$32.37 +0.82 +2.6%

Industry

Pollution And Treatment Controls

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)

FSS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.99%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

18.41%

EPS $1.74

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FSS DARS™ Rating

FSS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,344,300

Open Price

$31.66

Day's Range

$31.53 - $32.58

Previous Close

$31.55

52 week low / high

$18.59 - $35.75

Percent off 52 week high

-9.45%

FSS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FSS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FSS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FSS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-12

$0.08

2019-08-13

$0.08

2019-05-14

$0.08

2019-03-15

$0.08

2018-11-09

$0.08

2018-08-13

$0.08

2018-05-14

$0.08

2018-03-02

$0.07

2017-11-13

$0.07

2017-08-11

$0.07

2017-05-10

$0.07

2017-03-08

$0.07

2016-11-10

$0.07

2016-08-12

$0.07

2016-05-13

$0.07

2016-02-26

$0.07

2015-11-13

$0.07

2015-08-04

$0.06

2015-05-15

$0.06

2015-03-05

$0.06

2014-11-07

$0.03

2014-08-08

$0.03

2014-05-09

$0.03

2010-12-07

$0.06

2010-09-10

$0.06

2010-06-15

$0.06

2010-03-09

$0.06

2009-12-09

$0.06

2009-09-11

$0.06

2009-06-10

$0.06

2009-03-10

$0.06

2008-12-10

$0.06

2008-09-10

$0.06

2008-06-11

$0.06

2008-03-12

$0.06

2007-12-12

$0.06

2007-09-12

$0.06

2007-06-13

$0.06

2007-03-13

$0.06

2006-12-12

$0.06

2006-09-12

$0.06

2006-06-13

$0.06

2006-03-13

$0.06

2005-12-13

$0.06

2005-09-13

$0.06

2005-06-13

$0.06

2005-03-11

$0.06

2004-12-13

$0.1

2004-09-13

$0.1

2004-06-14

$0.1

2004-03-11

$0.1

2003-12-10

$0.1

2003-09-09

$0.2

2003-06-10

$0.2

2003-03-11

$0.2

2002-12-11

$0.2

2002-09-10

$0.2

2002-06-11

$0.2

2002-03-12

$0.2

2001-12-12

$0.195

2001-09-11

$0.195

2001-06-12

$0.195

2001-03-13

$0.195

2000-12-13

$0.19

2000-08-15

$0.19

2000-05-09

$0.19

2000-02-16

$0.19

1999-12-10

$0.185

1999-08-16

$0.185

1999-05-11

$0.185

1999-02-16

$0.185

1998-12-10

$0.1775

1998-08-14

$0.1775

1998-05-11

$0.1775

1998-02-17

$0.1775

1997-12-11

$0.1675

1997-08-18

$0.1675

1997-05-12

$0.1675

1997-02-18

$0.1675

1996-12-12

$0.145

1996-08-19

$0.145

1996-05-10

$0.145

1996-02-15

$0.145

1995-12-06

$0.125

1995-08-09

$0.125

1995-05-01

$0.125

FSS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FSS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FSS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FSS Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

FSS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.55%

3.23%

1years

FSS

News
FSS

Research
FSS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FSS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

FSS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0800

2019-10-29

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-07-30

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-04-30

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-02-19

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-10-30

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-07-31

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-02-19

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-10-24

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-07-25

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-04-21

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-02-17

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-10-25

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-07-26

2016-08-12

2016-08-16

2016-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-04-26

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-02-09

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-10-27

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-07-16

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-04-28

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-02-20

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-10-21

2014-11-07

2014-11-12

2014-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-07-22

2014-08-08

2014-08-12

2014-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-04-23

2014-05-09

2014-05-13

2014-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-10-26

2010-12-07

2010-12-09

2011-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-07-28

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-04-27

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-02-19

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-10-27

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2010-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-07-27

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-04-21

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-02-20

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-10-28

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2009-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-07-22

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-04-22

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-02-22

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-10-23

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-07-24

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-04-24

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-02-27

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-10-24

2006-12-12

2006-12-14

2007-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-07-17

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-04-25

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-02-09

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-10-25

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-07-27

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-04-26

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-02-14

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-21

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-07-22

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-04-30

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-13

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-10-17

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-07-17

2003-09-09

2003-09-11

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-04-17

2003-06-10

2003-06-12

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-02-06

2003-03-11

2003-03-13

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-10-17

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-07-18

2002-09-10

2002-09-12

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-04-18

2002-06-11

2002-06-13

2002-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-02-07

2002-03-12

2002-03-14

2002-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2001-10-18

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2001-07-19

2001-09-11

2001-09-13

2001-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2001-04-19

2001-06-12

2001-06-14

2001-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2001-02-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-10-20

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-07-20

2000-08-15

2000-08-17

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-04-20

2000-05-09

2000-05-11

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-02-03

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

1999-10-22

1999-12-10

1999-12-14

2000-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

1999-07-08

1999-08-16

1999-08-18

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

1999-04-16

1999-05-11

1999-05-13

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

1999-02-04

1999-02-16

1999-02-18

1999-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

1998-10-08

1998-12-10

1998-12-14

1999-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

1998-07-09

1998-08-14

1998-08-18

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

1998-04-15

1998-05-11

1998-05-13

1998-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

1998-01-27

1998-02-17

1998-02-19

1998-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

1997-10-09

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

1997-07-10

1997-08-18

1997-08-20

1997-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

1997-04-16

1997-05-12

1997-05-14

1997-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

1996-12-12

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1996-10-07

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1996-07-11

1996-08-19

1996-08-21

1996-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1996-04-17

1996-05-10

1996-05-14

1996-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1996-01-30

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-10-13

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1996-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-07-14

1995-08-09

1995-08-11

1995-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-04-19

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

FSS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Pollution And Treatment Controls

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) is a designer, manufacturer, and seller of products and integrated solutions. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

