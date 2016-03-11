This table allows you to know how fast CTT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-25 $0.135 2019-08-29 $0.135 2019-05-30 $0.135 2019-02-27 $0.135 2018-11-29 $0.135 2018-08-29 $0.135 2018-05-30 $0.135 2018-02-27 $0.135 2017-11-29 $0.135 2017-08-28 $0.135 2017-05-26 $0.135 2017-02-24 $0.135 2016-11-16 $0.135 2016-08-26 $0.135 2016-05-25 $0.135 2016-02-25 $0.125 2015-11-24 $0.125 2015-08-26 $0.125 2015-05-27 $0.125 2015-02-26 $0.125 2014-11-24 $0.125 2014-08-27 $0.125 2014-05-28 $0.11 2014-02-26 $0.11