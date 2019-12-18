Best Dividend Stocks
American Woodmark Corp

Stock

AMWD

Price as of:

$108.41 -0.05 -0.05%

Industry

Lumber Wood Production

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

AMWD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $6.91

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


AMWD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$108.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

25,156

Open Price

$108.45

Day's Range

$106.75 - $109.18

Previous Close

$108.46

52 week low / high

$53.35 - $109.18

Percent off 52 week high

-0.71%

AMWD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AMWD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

AMWD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AMWD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2011-06-09

$0.09

2011-03-10

$0.09

2010-12-02

$0.09

2010-09-09

$0.09

2010-06-02

$0.09

2010-03-11

$0.09

2009-12-03

$0.09

2009-09-10

$0.09

2009-06-12

$0.09

2009-03-09

$0.09

2008-12-04

$0.09

2008-09-04

$0.09

2008-06-04

$0.09

2008-03-10

$0.09

2007-12-03

$0.09

2007-09-05

$0.09

2007-06-01

$0.06

2007-03-14

$0.06

2006-11-29

$0.06

2006-09-13

$0.06

2006-06-13

$0.03

2006-03-15

$0.03

2005-12-01

$0.03

2005-09-07

$0.03

2005-06-02

$0.03

2005-03-08

$0.03

2004-11-26

$0.03

2004-09-08

$0.03

2004-06-04

$0.025

2004-03-04

$0.025

2003-12-04

$0.025

2003-09-11

$0.025

2003-06-10

$0.025

2003-03-04

$0.025

2002-12-05

$0.025

2002-09-16

$0.025

2002-06-13

$0.025

2002-03-14

$0.025

2001-12-17

$0.025

2001-09-12

$0.025

2001-05-29

$0.025

2001-03-08

$0.025

2000-12-11

$0.025

2000-09-13

$0.025

2000-06-09

$0.025

2000-03-13

$0.025

1999-12-20

$0.025

1999-09-08

$0.025

1999-06-09

$0.02

1999-02-10

$0.02

1998-12-18

$0.02

1998-09-09

$0.02

1998-06-11

$0.015

1998-03-18

$0.015

1997-11-26

$0.015

1997-09-15

$0.015

1997-06-11

$0.01

1997-03-05

$0.01

1996-12-11

$0.01

1996-09-11

$0.01

AMWD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AMWD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AMWD

Metric

AMWD Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AMWD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

AMWD

AMWD

AMWD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AMWD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

AMWD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-05-25

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-03-02

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-11-19

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

2010-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-08-27

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-05-21

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-11-20

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

2009-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-09-01

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-05-29

2009-06-12

2009-06-16

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-02-27

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-11-20

2008-12-04

2008-12-08

2008-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-08-22

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

2008-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-05-23

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-02-29

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-11-16

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-08-24

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-05-25

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-03-01

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-11-17

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-08-28

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-05-30

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-03-03

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-11-17

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-08-26

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-05-25

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-02-23

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-11-16

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-08-31

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-05-21

2004-06-04

2004-06-08

2004-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-02-19

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-11-20

2003-12-04

2003-12-08

2003-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-05-22

2003-06-10

2003-06-12

2003-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-02-20

2003-03-04

2003-03-06

2003-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-11-25

2002-12-05

2002-12-09

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-09-04

2002-09-16

2002-09-18

2002-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-05-30

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-02-28

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-12-03

2001-12-17

2001-12-19

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-09-04

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-05-18

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-02-21

2001-03-08

2001-03-12

2001-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-11-29

2000-12-11

2000-12-13

2000-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-09-06

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-06-01

2000-06-09

2000-06-13

2000-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-02-25

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-12-08

1999-12-20

1999-12-22

2000-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-08-27

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1999-05-18

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1999-01-29

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1998-12-02

1998-12-18

1998-12-22

1999-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1998-08-21

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-02-26

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1997-11-18

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

1997-09-17

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-05-29

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-02-24

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-11-25

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-08-22

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

AMWD

Investor Resources

Learn more about American Woodmark Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AMWD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Lumber Wood Production

American Woodmark-(AMWD)- American Woodmark Corporation engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. American Woodmark markets its products under American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, and Potomac brand names. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X