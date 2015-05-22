Best Dividend Stocks
Barnes Group

Stock

B

Price as of:

$61.59 -0.53 -0.85%

Industry

Industrial Equipment And Components

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Industrial Equipment And Components /

Barnes Group (B)

B

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.03%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

20.08%

EPS $3.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


B

Daily Snapshot

Price

$61.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

39,253

Open Price

$62.07

Day's Range

$61.33 - $62.07

Previous Close

$62.12

52 week low / high

$42.39 - $63.14

Percent off 52 week high

-2.45%

B

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

B has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
B

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast B’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.16

2019-08-23

$0.16

2019-05-23

$0.16

2019-02-22

$0.16

2018-11-26

$0.16

2018-08-27

$0.16

2018-05-24

$0.16

2018-02-22

$0.14

2017-11-21

$0.14

2017-08-22

$0.14

2017-05-23

$0.14

2017-02-22

$0.13

2016-11-21

$0.13

2016-08-23

$0.13

2016-05-24

$0.13

2016-02-23

$0.12

2015-11-23

$0.12

2015-08-25

$0.12

2015-05-26

$0.12

2015-02-24

$0.12

2014-11-24

$0.12

2014-08-26

$0.11

2014-05-27

$0.11

2014-02-25

$0.11

2013-11-25

$0.11

2013-08-23

$0.11

2013-05-24

$0.1

2013-02-26

$0.1

2012-11-27

$0.1

2012-08-27

$0.1

2012-05-25

$0.1

2012-02-24

$0.1

2011-11-28

$0.1

2011-08-29

$0.08

2011-05-26

$0.08

2011-02-23

$0.08

2010-11-26

$0.08

2010-08-27

$0.08

2010-05-26

$0.08

2010-02-24

$0.08

2009-11-25

$0.08

2009-08-27

$0.08

2009-05-27

$0.16

2009-02-24

$0.16

2008-11-25

$0.16

2008-08-27

$0.16

2008-05-28

$0.16

2008-02-22

$0.14

2007-11-28

$0.14

2007-08-29

$0.14

2007-05-30

$0.14

2007-02-23

$0.125

2006-11-24

$0.125

2006-08-25

$0.125

2006-05-25

$0.125

2006-02-24

$0.11

2005-11-25

$0.11

2005-08-26

$0.11

2005-05-26

$0.1

2005-02-24

$0.1

2004-11-26

$0.1

2004-08-27

$0.1

2004-05-26

$0.1

2004-02-25

$0.1

2003-11-25

$0.1

2003-08-27

$0.1

2003-05-28

$0.1

2003-02-26

$0.1

2002-11-26

$0.1

2002-08-28

$0.1

2002-05-29

$0.1

2002-02-27

$0.1

2001-11-28

$0.1

2001-08-29

$0.1

2001-05-30

$0.1

2001-02-27

$0.1

2000-11-27

$0.1

2000-08-28

$0.1

2000-05-26

$0.1

2000-02-28

$0.095

1999-11-29

$0.095

1999-08-27

$0.095

1999-05-27

$0.095

1999-02-25

$0.09

1998-11-27

$0.09

1998-08-28

$0.09

1998-05-28

$0.0835

1998-02-25

$0.0835

1997-11-26

$0.0835

1997-08-27

$0.0835

1997-05-28

$0.0835

1997-02-26

$0.075

1996-11-26

$0.075

1996-08-28

$0.075

1996-05-29

$0.075

1996-02-27

$0.075

1995-11-28

$0.06666666666666667

1995-08-28

$0.06666666666666667

1995-05-25

$0.06666666666666667

B's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

B

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for B

Metric

B Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

B

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.86%

3.23%

6years

B

News
B

Research
B

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

B

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

B

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-10-17

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-07-18

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-05-03

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-02-14

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-10-18

2018-11-26

2018-11-27

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-07-20

2018-08-27

2018-08-28

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-05-04

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-02-09

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-07-20

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-05-05

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-02-08

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-10-14

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-07-14

2016-08-23

2016-08-25

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-05-06

2016-05-24

2016-05-26

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-02-10

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-10-16

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-07-16

2015-08-25

2015-08-27

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-05-08

2015-05-26

2015-05-28

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-02-11

2015-02-24

2015-02-26

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-10-17

2014-11-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-07-22

2014-08-26

2014-08-28

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-05-09

2014-05-27

2014-05-29

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-02-12

2014-02-25

2014-02-27

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-10-18

2013-11-25

2013-11-27

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-07-23

2013-08-23

2013-08-27

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-05-03

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-02-13

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-10-19

2012-11-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-07-18

2012-08-27

2012-08-29

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-04

2012-05-25

2012-05-30

2012-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-08

2012-02-24

2012-02-28

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-10-20

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-07-21

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-05-06

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-02-09

2011-02-23

2011-02-25

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-10-21

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-07-20

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-05-07

2010-05-26

2010-05-31

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-02-11

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-10-22

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-07-22

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-05-08

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-02-11

2009-02-24

2009-02-26

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-10-23

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-07-24

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-05-08

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-02-14

2008-02-22

2008-02-26

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-10-18

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-07-19

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-04-19

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-02-15

2007-02-23

2007-02-27

2007-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-10-19

2006-11-24

2006-11-28

2006-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-07-20

2006-08-25

2006-08-29

2006-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-04-20

2006-05-25

2006-05-30

2006-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-02-16

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-10-20

2005-11-25

2005-11-29

2005-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-07-20

2005-08-26

2005-08-30

2005-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-04-21

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-02-17

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-13

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-07-14

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-04-14

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-12

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-10-15

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-07-16

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-04-16

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-02-13

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-10-09

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-07-10

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-04-10

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-02-06

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-10-10

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-07-11

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-04-12

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-02-07

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-10-12

2000-11-27

2000-11-29

2000-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-07-13

2000-08-28

2000-08-30

2000-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-04-12

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2000-02-10

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1999-10-15

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1999-07-16

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1999-04-14

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-02-19

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-10-16

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-07-17

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0835

1998-05-15

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0835

1998-02-20

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0835

1997-10-17

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0835

1997-07-18

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0835

1997-05-16

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-02-21

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-11-15

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-07-19

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-05-17

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-02-16

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-11-17

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-07-21

1995-08-28

1995-08-30

1995-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-05-19

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

B

Investor Resources

Learn more about Barnes Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

B

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Equipment And Components

Barnes Group- (B)-is an international aerospace and industrial components manufacturer and full-service distribution company focused on achieving consistent, sustainable, and predictable results. Founded in 1857, Barnes Group consists of three businesses: Barnes Aerospace, Barnes Distribution and Barnes Industrial. Nearly 6,500 dedicated employees at more than 65 locations worldwide contribute to Barnes Group Inc.<span id="bwanpa1"></span>s success. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut.

